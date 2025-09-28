Greenie Goody Grab Bag: Tulane vs. Tulsa 9/27/25
Greenie Goody Grab Bag
The incredible Strategic Communications team at Tulane puts together some pretty impressive information before and after games. We at ON SI Tulane are fortunate enough to work with them each and every week to get you as much info as we can on your Green Wave. When we get the goodies on the Greenies, we'll get it to you.
September 27, 2025: Tulane 31 - Tulsa 14
- Javin Gordon is the third Tulane freshman running back with three rushing touchdowns in a game along with Matt Forte and Orleans Darkwa.
- In five games this season, Jake Retzlaff has now rushed for seven rushing touchdowns, thrown for 820 passing yards and no interceptions…Since 1995 the only other quarterbacks to have these numbers through five games are Matt Corral (2021), Justin Field (2019), Caleb Evans (2017), Marcus Mariota (2013) and Robert Griffin III (2008).
- The win was Tulane's third straight over Tulsa and improved to the team to 13-8 all-time against the Hurricane.
- The win improved Tulane to 17-3 in the last 20 road contests…The 17 road wins since the beginning of the 2022 season is the most in the nation…The team's only losses came to ranked opponents in No. 13 Oklahoma (34-19) during the 2024 regular season, No. 25 Army (35-14) in the 2024 American Championship Game and No. 11 Ole Miss (45-10) during the 2025 regular season.
- Since the start of the 2022 season, Tulane is now 36-11 (.782)…The win total is tied for the seventh-most in the country in that period of time (Georgia – 42, Ohio State – 40, Oregon – 39, Michigan – 38, Penn State – 38, Texas – 36, Tulane – 35, Notre Dame 35).
- The Green Wave are 1-0 in conference play for the fourth straight year, seventh time since 2016 and the 23rd time overall (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2013, 2005, 2002, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1944, 1941, 1939, 1936, 1935, 1934).
- The win make the Green Wave 4-1 to start the season…It is the second time that Tulane has been 4-1 or better to start the year since 2019, fourth time since 1998 and the 27th time overall (2025, 2022, 2019, 1998, 1979, 1974, 1973, 1966, 1956, 1949, 1948, 1939, 1936, 1934, 1931, 1929, 1925, 1922, 1919, 1917, 1912, 1911, 1909, 1908, 1904, 1901 and 1900)
- Coach Sumrall saw his all-time record raise to 36-10 (.782) with the win over the Hurricane…His .782 career winning percentage ranks him fifth among current FBS coaches only behind Ohio State's Ryan Day (74-10, .880), Oregon's Dan Lanning (39-6, .867), Georgia's Kirby Smart (108-19, .850) and Indiana's Curt Cignetti (135-37, .784).
- With the win, Coach Sumrall is 4-1 for the first time in his four-year head coaching career.
- The win improved Coach Sumrall to 11-2 all-time against American Conference programs…He now has defeated 10 of the 13 other current teams in the American in his career…Additionally he now defeated 26 different schools in his head coaching career between his time at Troy and Tulane.
- Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Tulane has only had two games where it has been forced to punt more than six times (9 on Dec. 2, 2023 vs. SMU and 7 on Sept. 17, 2022 vs. Kansas State).
- With a turnover forced against the Hurricane, Tulane has now won 31 of its last 36 games when forcing a turnover…Coach Sumrall is 28-1 in his head coaching career when winning or the turnover battle is tied (21-1 when winning and 7-0 when tied).
- The Green Wave have outrushed the opposition in 33 of its last 44 games (including 27 of its last 34). In those games, Tulane holds a 31-2 record (losses in 2022 to Southern Miss and in 2023 to Ole Miss).
- Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Green Wave are 30-3 (.909) when scoring first.
- Since the beginning of the 2016 season, Tulane is 55-7 (.887) when leading at the half and 56-9 (.861) when leading at the end of the third quarter.
- The program also has won 31 consecutive games when leading at the end of the third quarter with the last defeat coming to Memphis in 2021.
- Coach Jon Sumrall is 29-0 in his coaching career when his team (Troy and now Tulane) outrushes the opposition.
All statistical information in this story courtesy of the outstanding Tulane Strategic Communications team forTulane Athletics