Tulane Green Wave On SI

Group of 5 Top 25 Poll - Week 7

A college football fan on Reddit has created his own idea on how to rank just those teams in the G5, not the Power 4. This is that fan's look at the top teams going into week 7.

Doug Joubert

A Different Top-25 Poll
A Different Top-25 Poll / AI Created by Canva

Group of 5's Own Top-25

A Redditor has come up with his own rating system, using various metrics that he combined and weighted. This system only includes those teams in the Group of 5, those conferences not included in the Power Four (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC). So, teams from the American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, and Sun Belt are in he Group of 5. At the end of the season, the top team from the Group of 5 is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoffs, though more than one can be included.

Divining the Numbers

All metrics are sourced from the web and the Redditor who compiled these metrics claims no ownership. This is just a fun way to track and highlight G5 teams using public data.

Disclaimer

The CFB Composite Rating is a weighted average of four publicly available metrics. ESPN's FPI, Bill Connelly's SP+, Sagarin's CFB Ratings, and the Colley Matrix. FPI and SP+ are weighted equally since they are both play-based predictive. Sagarin's Ratings provide additional balance, and the Colley Matrix is a win-loss only mathematical system to reduce bias.

Week 7 Group of 5 Top-25

Rk | Team (Record) | CFB Composite | Change | Previous Week Result

  1. Memphis (6-0) | 0.750 | – | Bye
  2. South Florida (5-1) | 0.684 | +2 | @ #3 North Texas W 63-36
  3. Boise State (4-2) | 0.636 | +3 | vs #23 New Mexico W 41-25
  4. Tulane (5-1) | 0.633 | +1 | vs #8 East Carolina W 26-19
  5. North Texas (5-1) | 0.595 | -2 | vs #4 South Florida L 36-63
  6. James Madison (5-1) | 0.583 | +3 | vs Louisiana W 24-14
  7. Old Dominion (4-2) | 0.581 | -5 | @ Marshall L 24-48
  8. East Carolina (3-3) | 0.577 | – | @ #5 Tulane L 19-26
  9. UNLV (6-0) | 0.574 | +2 | vs Air Force W 51-48
  10. San Diego State (5-1) | 0.570 | +5 | @ Nevada W 44-10
  11. Navy (6-0) | 0.570 | -1 | @ Temple W 32-31
  12. Toledo (3-3) | 0.569 | -5 | @ Bowling Green L 23-28
  13. UTSA (3-3) | 0.554 | +5 | vs Rice W 61-13
  14. UConn (4-2) | 0.538 | -2 | Bye
  15. Texas State (3-3) | 0.476 | +1 | vs #24 Troy L 41-48
  16. Washington State (3-3) | 0.473 | +11 | @ AP#4 Ole Miss L 21-24
  17. Marshall (3-3) | 0.471 | +15 | vs #2 Old Dominion W 48-24
  18. Troy (4-2) | 0.470 | +6 | @ #16 Texas State W 48-41
  19. Army (3-3) | 0.468 | – | vs Charlotte W 24-7
  20. Louisiana Tech (4-2) | 0.464 | -7 | @ Kennesaw State L 7-35
  21. Western Kentucky (5-1) | 0.463 | – | Bye
  22. Ohio (3-3) | 0.459 | -2 | Bye
  23. Fresno State (5-2) | 0.449 | -9 | @ Colorado State L 21-49
  24. Hawai‘i (5-2) | 0.448 | +4 | vs #17 Utah State W 44-26
  25. Western Michigan (4-3) | 0.448 | +4 | vs Ball State W 42-0

Courtesy of Redditor u/mlozano88

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/News