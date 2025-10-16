Group of 5 Top 25 Poll - Week 7
Group of 5's Own Top-25
A Redditor has come up with his own rating system, using various metrics that he combined and weighted. This system only includes those teams in the Group of 5, those conferences not included in the Power Four (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC). So, teams from the American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, and Sun Belt are in he Group of 5. At the end of the season, the top team from the Group of 5 is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoffs, though more than one can be included.
Divining the Numbers
All metrics are sourced from the web and the Redditor who compiled these metrics claims no ownership. This is just a fun way to track and highlight G5 teams using public data.
Disclaimer
The CFB Composite Rating is a weighted average of four publicly available metrics. ESPN's FPI, Bill Connelly's SP+, Sagarin's CFB Ratings, and the Colley Matrix. FPI and SP+ are weighted equally since they are both play-based predictive. Sagarin's Ratings provide additional balance, and the Colley Matrix is a win-loss only mathematical system to reduce bias.
Week 7 Group of 5 Top-25
Rk | Team (Record) | CFB Composite | Change | Previous Week Result
- Memphis (6-0) | 0.750 | – | Bye
- South Florida (5-1) | 0.684 | +2 | @ #3 North Texas W 63-36
- Boise State (4-2) | 0.636 | +3 | vs #23 New Mexico W 41-25
- Tulane (5-1) | 0.633 | +1 | vs #8 East Carolina W 26-19
- North Texas (5-1) | 0.595 | -2 | vs #4 South Florida L 36-63
- James Madison (5-1) | 0.583 | +3 | vs Louisiana W 24-14
- Old Dominion (4-2) | 0.581 | -5 | @ Marshall L 24-48
- East Carolina (3-3) | 0.577 | – | @ #5 Tulane L 19-26
- UNLV (6-0) | 0.574 | +2 | vs Air Force W 51-48
- San Diego State (5-1) | 0.570 | +5 | @ Nevada W 44-10
- Navy (6-0) | 0.570 | -1 | @ Temple W 32-31
- Toledo (3-3) | 0.569 | -5 | @ Bowling Green L 23-28
- UTSA (3-3) | 0.554 | +5 | vs Rice W 61-13
- UConn (4-2) | 0.538 | -2 | Bye
- Texas State (3-3) | 0.476 | +1 | vs #24 Troy L 41-48
- Washington State (3-3) | 0.473 | +11 | @ AP#4 Ole Miss L 21-24
- Marshall (3-3) | 0.471 | +15 | vs #2 Old Dominion W 48-24
- Troy (4-2) | 0.470 | +6 | @ #16 Texas State W 48-41
- Army (3-3) | 0.468 | – | vs Charlotte W 24-7
- Louisiana Tech (4-2) | 0.464 | -7 | @ Kennesaw State L 7-35
- Western Kentucky (5-1) | 0.463 | – | Bye
- Ohio (3-3) | 0.459 | -2 | Bye
- Fresno State (5-2) | 0.449 | -9 | @ Colorado State L 21-49
- Hawai‘i (5-2) | 0.448 | +4 | vs #17 Utah State W 44-26
- Western Michigan (4-3) | 0.448 | +4 | vs Ball State W 42-0
Courtesy of Redditor u/mlozano88