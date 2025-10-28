Group of 5 Top 25 Poll - Week 9
Group of 5's Own Top-25
A Redditor has come up with his own rating system, using various metrics that he combined and weighted. This system only includes those teams in the Group of 5, those conferences not included in the Power Four (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC). So, teams from the American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, and Sun Belt are in the Group of 5. At the end of the season, the top team from the Group of 5 is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoffs, though more than one can be included.
Divining the Numbers
All metrics are sourced from the web and the Redditor who compiled these metrics claims no ownership. This is just a fun way to track and highlight G5 teams using public data.
Disclaimer
The CFB Composite Rating is a weighted average of four publicly available metrics. ESPN's FPI, Bill Connelly's SP+, Sagarin's CFB Ratings, and the Colley Matrix. FPI and SP+ are weighted equally since they are both play-based predictive. Sagarin's Ratings provide additional balance, and the Colley Matrix is a win-loss only mathematical system to reduce bias.
Week 9 Group of 5 Top 25
Rk | Team (Record) | CFB Composite | Change | Previous Week Result
- South Florida (6-2) | 0.695 | – | @ #2 Memphis L 31-34
- Memphis (7-1) | 0.686 | – | vs #1 South Florida W 34-31
- Boise State (6-2) | 0.665 | – | @ Nevada W 24-3
- North Texas (7-1) | 0.658 | – | @ Charlotte W 54-20
- James Madison (6-1) | 0.633 | – | Bye
- Tulane (6-1) | 0.621 | – | Bye
- San Diego State (6-1) | 0.599 | +4 | @ Fresno State W 23-0
- Navy (7-0) | 0.582 | +1 | vs Florida Atlantic W 42-32
- East Carolina (4-3) | 0.575 | -2 | Bye
- UNLV (6-1) | 0.538 | +3 | Bye
- Old Dominion (5-3) | 0.536 | +1 | vs App State W 24-21
- Toledo (4-4) | 0.523 | -4 | @ #16 Washington State L 7-28
- Washington State (4-4) | 0.521 | +3 | vs #8 Toledo W 28-7
- UConn (5-3) | 0.521 | -4 | @ Rice L 34-37
- Troy (6-2) | 0.498 | -1 | vs Louisiana W 35-23
- Southern Miss (6-2) | 0.492 | +3 | vs UL Monroe W 49-21
- UTSA (3-4) | 0.487 | -2 | Bye
- Army (3-4) | 0.477 | +2 | Bye
- Marshall (4-3) | 0.475 | +2 | Bye
- Temple (5-3) | 0.473 | -3 | @ Tulsa W 38-37
- Ohio (5-3) | 0.471 | -3 | @ Eastern Michigan W 28-21
- Texas State (3-4) | 0.464 | +2 | Bye
- New Mexico (5-3) | 0.463 | +5 | vs #25 Utah State W 33-14
- Miami (OH) (5-3) | 0.460 | +5 | vs Western Michigan W 26-17
- Kennesaw State (5-2) | 0.457 | +5 | @ FIU W 45-26
Dropped from Rankings: #22 Hawai'i, #23 Louisiana Tech, #25 Utah State
Courtesy of Redditor u/mlozano88