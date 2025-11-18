Group of 5 Top-25 Week 12
Week 12 is in the books and our favorite Redditor is back with the Group of 5 Top 25 rankings using an updated CFB Composite Rating. This week's update blends four publicly available models.
Group of 5's Own Top-25
A Redditor has come up with his own rating system, using various metrics that he combined and weighted. This system only includes those teams in the Group of 5, those conferences not included in the Power Four (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC). So, teams from the American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, and Sun Belt are in the Group of 5. At the end of the season, the top team from the Group of 5 is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoffs, though more than one can be included.
Divining the Numbers
All metrics are sourced from the web and the Redditor who compiled these metrics claims no ownership. This is just a fun way to track and highlight G5 teams using public data.
Disclaimer
The CFB Composite Rating is a weighted average of four publicly available metrics. ESPN's FPI, Bill Connelly's SP+, Sagarin's CFB Ratings, and the Colley Matrix. FPI and SP+ are weighted equally since they are both play-based predictive. Sagarin's Ratings provide additional balance, and the Colley Matrix is a win-loss only mathematical system to reduce bias.
Week 12 Group of 5 Top 25
Rk | Team (Record) | CFB Composite | Change | Previous Week Result
- James Madison (9-1) | 0.713 | +1 | vs App State W 58-10
- South Florida (7-3) | 0.688 | -1 | @ #13 Navy L 38-41
- North Texas (9-1) | 0.685 | – | @ UAB W 53-24
- Memphis (8-3) | 0.660 | – | @ #5 East Carolina L 27-31
- East Carolina (7-3) | 0.635 | – | vs #4 Memphis W 31-27
- Tulane (8-2) | 0.609 | +1 | vs Florida Atlantic W 35-24
- Toledo (6-4) | 0.598 | +1 | @ #25 Miami (OH) W 24-3
- Boise State (6-4) | 0.595 | -2 | @ #12 San Diego State L 7-17
- Old Dominion (7-3) | 0.587 | – | vs #23 Troy W 33-0
- San Diego State (8-2) | 0.581 | +2 | vs #6 Boise State W 17-7
- UConn (8-3) | 0.569 | – | vs Air Force W 26-16
- UNLV (8-2) | 0.557 | -2 | vs #22 Utah State W 29-26
- Navy (8-2) | 0.554 | – | vs #1 South Florida W 41-38
- Washington State (5-5) | 0.541 | +3 | vs #21 Louisiana Tech W 28-3
- UTSA (5-5) | 0.518 | +1 | @ Charlotte W 28-7
- Hawai‘i (7-3) | 0.516 | -1 | Bye
- Fresno State (7-3) | 0.502 | +9 | vs Wyoming W 24-3
- Army (5-4) | 0.496 | +2 | Bye
- New Mexico (7-3) | 0.489 | -1 | vs Colorado State W 20-17
- Ohio (6-4) | 0.487 | -1 | @ Western Michigan L 13-17
- Texas State (4-6) | 0.485 | +10 | @ #14 Southern Miss W 41-14
- Utah State (5-5) | 0.479 | – | @ #10 UNLV L 26-29
- Western Kentucky (8-2) | 0.476 | +4 | vs Middle Tennessee W 42-26
- Southern Miss (7-3) | 0.468 | -10 | vs Texas State L 14-41
- Marshall (5-5) | 0.466 | +3 | @ Georgia State W 30-18
Dropped from Rankings: #21 Louisiana Tech, #23 Troy, #24 Kennesaw State, #25 Miami (OH)
Courtesy of Redditor u/mlozano88