Group of 5 Top-26 Week 10
Group of 5's Own Top-25
A Redditor has come up with his own rating system, using various metrics that he combined and weighted. This system only includes those teams in the Group of 5, those conferences not included in the Power Four (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC). So, teams from the American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, and Sun Belt are in the Group of 5. At the end of the season, the top team from the Group of 5 is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoffs, though more than one can be included.
Divining the Numbers
All metrics are sourced from the web and the Redditor who compiled these metrics claims no ownership. This is just a fun way to track and highlight G5 teams using public data.
Disclaimer
The CFB Composite Rating is a weighted average of four publicly available metrics. ESPN's FPI, Bill Connelly's SP+, Sagarin's CFB Ratings, and the Colley Matrix. FPI and SP+ are weighted equally since they are both play-based predictive. Sagarin's Ratings provide additional balance, and the Colley Matrix is a win-loss only mathematical system to reduce bias.
Week 10 Group of 5 Top 25
Rk | Team (Record) | CFB Composite | Change | Previous Week Result
- South Florida (6-2) | 0.679 | – | Bye
- Memphis (8-1) | 0.678 | – | @ Rice W 38-14
- James Madison (7-1) | 0.668 | +2 | @ #22 Texas State W 52-20
- North Texas (8-1) | 0.661 | – | vs #8 Navy W 31-17
- East Carolina (5-3) | 0.611 | +4 | @ #20 Temple W 45-14
- San Diego State (7-1) | 0.599 | +1 | vs Wyoming W 24-7
- Boise State (6-3) | 0.591 | -4 | vs Fresno State L 7-30
- Tulane (6-2) | 0.565 | -2 | @ #17 UTSA L 26-48
- Old Dominion (6-3) | 0.551 | +2 | @ UL Monroe W 31-6
- Navy (7-1) | 0.545 | -2 | @ #4 North Texas L 17-31
- UTSA (4-4) | 0.520 | +6 | vs #6 Tulane W 48-26
- UConn (6-3) | 0.517 | +2 | vs UAB W 38-19
- Toledo (4-4) | 0.513 | -1 | Bye
- Washington State (4-5) | 0.493 | -1 | @ Oregon State L 7-10
- UNLV (6-2) | 0.493 | -5 | vs #23 New Mexico L 35-40
- Southern Miss (6-2) | 0.491 | – | Bye
- Louisiana Tech (5-3) | 0.482 | +10 | vs Sam Houston W 55-14
- New Mexico (6-3) | 0.472 | +5 | @ #10 UNLV W 40-35
- Army (4-4) | 0.470 | -1 | @ Air Force W 20-17
- Ohio (5-3) | 0.464 | +1 | Bye
- Kennesaw State (6-2) | 0.458 | +4 | vs UTEP W 33-20
- Troy (6-3) | 0.454 | -7 | vs Arkansas State L 10-23
- Fresno State (6-3) | 0.451 | +9 | @ #3 Boise State W 30-7
- Miami (OH) (5-3) | 0.448 | – | Bye
- Western Kentucky (7-2) | 0.432 | +6 | vs New Mexico State W 35-16
Dropped From Rankings: #19 Marshall, #20 Temple, #23 Texas State
Courtesy of Redditor u/mlozano88