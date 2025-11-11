Group of 5 Top-26 Week 11
Week 11 is in the books and our favorite Redditor is back with the Group of 5 Top 25 rankings using an updated CFB Composite Rating. This week's update blends four publicly available models.
Group of 5's Own Top-25
A Redditor has come up with his own rating system, using various metrics that he combined and weighted. This system only includes those teams in the Group of 5, those conferences not included in the Power Four (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC). So, teams from the American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, and Sun Belt are in the Group of 5. At the end of the season, the top team from the Group of 5 is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoffs, though more than one can be included.
Divining the Numbers
All metrics are sourced from the web and the Redditor who compiled these metrics claims no ownership. This is just a fun way to track and highlight G5 teams using public data.
Disclaimer
The CFB Composite Rating is a weighted average of four publicly available metrics. ESPN's FPI, Bill Connelly's SP+, Sagarin's CFB Ratings, and the Colley Matrix. FPI and SP+ are weighted equally since they are both play-based predictive. Sagarin's Ratings provide additional balance, and the Colley Matrix is a win-loss only mathematical system to reduce bias.
Week 11 Group of 5 Top 25
Rk | Team (Record) | CFB Composite | Change | Previous Week Result
- South Florida (7-2) | 0.713 | – | vs #11 UTSA W 55-23
- James Madison (8-1) | 0.676 | +1 | @ Marshall W 35-23
- North Texas (8-1) | 0.668 | +1 | Bye
- Memphis (8-2) | 0.665 | -2 | vs #8 Tulane L 32-38
- East Carolina (6-3) | 0.623 | – | vs Charlotte W 48-22
- Boise State (6-3) | 0.607 | +1 | Bye
- Tulane (7-2) | 0.598 | +1 | @ #2 Memphis W 38-32
- Toledo (5-4) | 0.563 | +5 | vs Northern Illinois W 42-3
- Old Dominion (6-3) | 0.560 | – | Bye
- UNLV (7-2) | 0.553 | +5 | @ Colorado State W 42-10
- UConn (7-3) | 0.549 | +1 | vs Duke W 37-34
- San Diego State (7-2) | 0.548 | -6 | @ Hawai‘i L 6-38
- Navy (7-2) | 0.527 | -3 | @ AP#10 Notre Dame L 10-49
- Southern Miss (7-2) | 0.513 | +2 | @ Arkansas State W 27-21
- Hawai‘i (7-3) | 0.504 | +11 | vs #6 San Diego State W 38-6
- UTSA (4-5) | 0.503 | -5 | @ #1 South Florida L 23-55
- Washington State (4-5) | 0.500 | -3 | Bye
- New Mexico (6-3) | 0.493 | – | Bye
- Ohio (6-3) | 0.489 | +1 | vs #24 Miami (OH) W 24-20
- Army (5-4) | 0.487 | -1 | vs Temple W 14-13
- Louisiana Tech (5-4) | 0.484 | -4 | @ Delaware L 24-25
- Utah State (5-4) | 0.479 | nr | vs Nevada W 51-14
- Troy (6-3) | 0.468 | -1 | Bye
- Kennesaw State (7-2) | 0.467 | -3 | @ New Mexico State W 24-20
- Miami (OH) (5-4) | 0.463 | -1 | @ #20 Ohio L 20-24
Dropped from Rankings: #23 Fresno State, #25 Western Kentucky
