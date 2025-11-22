Halftime Stats, Plays, & Commentary: Tulane 20 - Temple 7
Tulane played at Lincoln Financial Field against the Temple Owls. Gametime temperature was 52-degrees with North-Northwest breezes around 8-miles an hour and some cloud coverage but only a very slight chance of rain during the game.
Tulane won the toss and deferred to the second half. Temple, on their senior day, starts at their 25 after Patrick Durkin kicks a touchback. QB Evan Simon completes a short pass, then a 5-yard run sets up a 3rd and 1. Illegal motion on the Owls on the ensuing play makes it 3rd and 6. Incomplete pass, lots of pressure on a three-man rush and Temple is forced to punt.
Tulane receives the fair catch at their own 28 to begin the day at the 13:09 mark of the 1st quarter. Javin Gordon gets three on first. On the next play, JAKE RETZLAFF THROWS A DEEP POST TO SHAZZ PRESTON WHO SCAMPERS 69-YARDS FOR A TOUCHDOWN.
That 69-yard touchdown pass from Retzlaff to Preston reminiscent of the first drive against Memphis two weeks ago. That drive only took one play, though.
Tulane 7 - Temple 0 12:33 to go in the 1st Quarter
Temple takes over at their own 25 after the Durkin touchback. First play loses three yards as linebacker Sam Howard stops him at the 22. A 12-yard pass makes it 3rd and 1. A two-yard gain picks up the first at Temple's 36. A one-yard gain on 1st, 3-yard gain on 2nd, setting up a 3rd and 6. More quarterback pressure, as the TU defensive backs were covering well, so Temple picks up 2 on a QB scramble. On a 4th and 4, a spiraling line drive punt of 42-yards is fair caught at the Tulane 16, where the Wave will start their 2nd drive with 8:41 to go in the 1st.
Javin Gordon picks up four on 1st down. Anthony Brown-Stephens runs the jet sweep 8-yards and a first down at the TU 28. Deep middle pass to Brown-Stephens falls incomplete. On 2nd and 10, Jamauri McClure picks up three, setting up a 3rd and 7 for Tulane at their own 32. A dart to Zycarl Lewis picks up 22 to the Temple 46. No gain on 1st down, 2nd and 10, McClure picks up 12 and a 1st down and takes a man out of bounds with a big hit. At the 32, the Wave pick up 2, then another pass across the middle falls incomplete, setting up a 3rd and 8. Retzlaff throws incomplete, as Jimmy Calloway bobbles and drops it. PATRICK DURKIN TIES HIS CAREER BEST, KNOCKING THROUGH A 50-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE GREEN WAVE.
Tulane 10 - Temple 0 4:30 to go in the 1st Quarter
There was a little bit of a breeze behind Durkin for that field goal, but he didn't need it.
Temple starts their third drive of the day the same way as the first two, from their 25 after a Durkin touchback on the kickoff. 22-yards pass to big TE Peter Clarke to their own 48 for a 1st down. Five yard run up the middle into Tulane territory for the first time. 2nd down short pass gets to the Tulane 43 for the 1st down. Ten yard run up the middle picks up a 1st down at TU's 33. 30-yard pass over the middle gets to Tulane's 3. On 1st and goal, screen pass falls incomplete with good pressure from the Tulane D. 2nd and goal from the 3, rush up the middle no gain. EVAN SIMON FINDS PETER CLARKE FOR THE 3-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS IN THE CORNER OF THE END ZONE
Tulane 10 - Temple 7 :27 to go in the 1st Quarter
Tulane starts at their own 24 yard line after a 19-yard return. Retzlaff's first pass dropped at the 29 by Tre Shackelford. Tulane called for illegal formation, sets up a 2nd and 15 at their own 14 as the 1st quarter clock expires.
Tulane receivers have dropped three passes in the 1st quarter.
Tulane 10 - Temple 7 End of the 1st Quarter
On 2nd and 15, Garrett Mmahat picks up 15 for the 1st at their own 34. 1-yard gain, sets up a 2nd and 9. Short pass picks up one. 3rd and 8, Shazz Preston picks up 7 to their own 43. Tulane goes for it on 4th and 1. Tulane is called for a false start, so 4th and 6 and Alec Clark is in to punt. He hits a 38-yarder to a Temple fair catch at their 14 with 11:46 to go in the 2nd quarter.
Beginning at their own 14, a 6-yard gain on a first down run. An end around, loses two, setting up 3rd and 6 at their 18. SAM HOWARD COMES ON A BLITZ AND SACKS SIMON, THE TEMPLE QB FOR A LOSS OF 9. A 37-yard punt from the end zone for Temple and Omari Hayes makes a fair catch at the Temple 46 with 9:35 to go in the 2nd quarter.
Tulane starts at Temple's 48. McClure picks up nine off tackle on 1st down. On 2nd down, defensive holding is called, and the ball is at the Temple 27. McClure picks up 2 on 1st down. Shazz Preston picks up three on a short pass from Retzlaff. On 3rd and five, McClure picks up seven to the Temple 15 for a first. Tulane in the red zone. Retzlaff passes to the end zone and pass interference is called in the end zone, so the ball is placed at the 2. JAKE RETZLAFF SCORES HIS 12TH RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE YEAR FROM TWO YARDS OUT. That ties him for most rushing TDs by a Tulane quarterback in a season.
Tulane 17 - Temple 7 6:36 to go in the 2nd Quarter
Temple starts at their own 25 after another touchback. On 1st down, an incomplete pass goes too far at the Tulane 45. Two yards on a rush, setting up a 3rd and 8. Tulane defense holds, with just a two yard pass. Punt to the Tulane 29, where the Wave take over with 5:39 to go in the 2nd quarter.
1st and 10 run picks up four to the Tulane 33. Pass rush forces a pass for a two-yard loss. 3rd and 8 for the Wave and Retzlaff is sacked for another loss, this one of 6-yards. Clark crushes a 55-yard punt to the Temple 20, where the Owls take over with 3:44 to go in the 2nd quarter.
Temple begins with a false start, setting up a 1st and 15 at their own 15. A short pass picks up nothing. 2nd and 15, pass interference is called on Tulane. 15-yard penalty puts the ball at the Temple 30. 3:06 to go in the 2nd quarter. On1st down, a short pass picks up 4, then an incomplete pass sets up a 3rd and 6 for the Owls at Temple's 34. Pass goes incomplete at the Temple 47, but the play goes to the review booth. After review, the play stands. 4th and 6, and Temple will be forced to punt. At the 2:28 mark, Tulane calls a timeout. Omari Hayes makes the fair catch at the Tulane 21, but is interfered with, putting the ball at the TU 36 with 2:14 to go in the 2nd.
1st play, Retzlaff is under pressure again, pass falls incomplete. Javin Gordon picks up 11 and a 1st down to the Wave 47 as the clock hits the two-minute timeout
Tulane 17 - Temple 7 1:45 to go in the 2nd Quarter
McClure picks up three midfield. Zycarl Lewis makes an impressive 17-yard catch at the Temple 33. Owls call a timeout with 1:25 to go in the 2nd quarter. McClure slashes for 10-yards to the Temple 23. Four more from McClure with :55 to go in the 2nd quarter. Retzlaff pass up the middle is incomplete at the Temple 13. :30 to go in the 1st quarter. Pass Retzlaff out-of-bounds on the 3rd and six. PATRICK DURKIN HITS A 36-YARD FIELD GOAL.
Tulane 20 - Temple 7 :21 to go in the 2nd Quarter
Temple runs it back to its own 33 on the kickoff. :16 to go in the 2nd quarter. Short pass picks up 4-yards. :11 to go in the 2nd quarter. JORDAN NORMAN SACKS SIMON FOR THE WAVE'S 2ND SACK OF THE DAY. Loss of four, as Temple calls a timeout with :05 to go in the 2nd quarter. A short pass to Temple's 44 with :01 to go in the 2nd quarter, as Temple takes their last timeout. A short pass is lateraled, but ends up on the ground. Tulane recovers and Javion White returns it, but is cut down at the Temple 8 as the 2nd quarter clock runs out.
Tulane Passing: Retzlaff: 8-15, 132-yards, 1-touchdown
Tulane Rushing: McClure: 9-54-yards, longest 11-yards
Tulane Receiving: Preston: 3-79-yards, 1-touchdown
Statistic
Tulane
Owls
Total Yards
213
77
Passing Yards
132
59
Rushing Yards
81
18
Penalties
3-25
5-48
1st Downs
11
7
3rd Down Efficiency
2-6
3-8
4th Down Efficiency
0-0
0-0
Total Plays
33
31
Average Yds Per Rush
4.5
1.3
Red Zone
2-2
1-1
Time of Possession
15:23
14:37
Turnovers
0
1
Sacks by
2 - 13-yards
1 - 6-yards
Tackles for Loss
4 - 18-yards
2 - 8-yards