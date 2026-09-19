Halftime Studs and Duds: Tulane vs Kansas State, Wave Behind 17-10 at Half

Injury Update

Tulane bandit Jah'rie Garner | Corey Hughes

Two key defensive absences for the game:

- LB Chris Rodgers with a foot injury that might force the senior linebacker to miss much more than a few games.

- Bandit Jah'rie Garner, no word as to why he was not on the field. He was not listed on the pre-game injury list

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Tulane trails Kansas State in Manhattan 17- 10. It's halftime and here's who we think were the Studs and Duds in the first 30-minutes.

Studs

Leg

Cooper Helmke's nickname is "Leg." He showed why when he hit a 58-yard field goal near the end of the first half to help the Wave climb within seven, setting a Tulane record.

Tulane’s Cooper Helmke from 58! That thing would’ve been good from 65+! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/duLQA3Id84 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 19, 2026

We have seen the St. Martin's product hit 70-yarders in practice, so the distance wasn't a worry for us, but Helmke's field goal would have been good from close to that with pressure on him. It was a think of beauty.

Tulane Offensive Front

While the K-State defense was concentrating on stopping Jaylin Lucas, the Wave O-line was opening gashes in the Wildcat line, giving Mo Turner and Johnnie Daniels to burst through holes. Turner already has a 17-yard run, Daniels a 21-yard dash. And then there was Semonza's touchdown run.

Another look at Senonza’s read on the triple option to give Tulane the lead https://t.co/k5sERbXFWx pic.twitter.com/a599cwm5Ln — Top Tier Tulane (@TopTierTulane) September 19, 2026

Duds

Semonza's Slow Start

Almost all of quarterback Kadin Semonza's early passes were too tall, usually a sign of adrenaline flowing. He did complete a big pass to Oliver Mitchell Jr, but was a pedestrian 5-for-15 for 86-yards in the first half. And taking a sack near the end of the half was almost unforgivable. Thank goodness for Helmke.

The junior must rise to the occasion if the Green Wave expects to have a chance.

Green Wave Defense

The Tulane D started in a "bend but don't break" mode. Then, Avery Johnson came awake. The Kansas State quarterback piled up over 100-yards in the first half, including a 66-yard jaunt up the sideline that was not contained by the Wave defense and his untouched sweep into the end zone.

The Green Wave D started well, but looked tired as the 2nd quarter advanced.

TV Analyst?

Who the hell is this guy doing color on the TV?

He likes the overthrow by K-State quarterback into the end zone that is incomplete, but says Kadin Semonza's deep toss toward double-coverage was not a good throw, even though it was thrown to the outside shoulder and was complete.

Missed Tackles

On the touchdown drive by Kansas State, we counted seven missed tackles by the Tulane defense during various runs and pass completions. That didn't happen in the first three drives where the Wildcats could only accomplish a field goal.