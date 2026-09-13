Halftime Studs and Duds: Tulane vs USA

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At the half, Tulane leads South Alabama, 14-10.

Player Rush/Pass/Tackles Receptions Total Yards/Solo Jaylin Lucas 5-rushes N/A 117 Kadin Semonza 10-for-15 passing N/A 146 Johnnie Daniels 5-rushes N/A 5 (2 TDs) Fat Hill N/A 3 77 (Lg - 61 yd) Dickson Agu 10-tackles N/A 4-solo tackles

Starting linebacker Chris Rodgers is on the sideline after the first possession with a brace on his leg and his pads off.

Here's where we think the Wave got it right in the first half and where they didn't.

Studs

Tulane Offensive Pass Protection

After a shaky start keeping their QB clean, the Tulane offensive line kept their quarterback Kadin Semonza clean and upright for the most part. Semonza had time to look downfield often, including time enough to find Fat Hill for a 61-yard completion, leading to a Johnnie Daniels touchdown, the first for the Mississippi State transfer.

Jaylin Lucas

We've talked about him since the Spring. If you were at the game tonight, you saw why. Lucas finds a crease when no one else can. When other Tulane running backs were seemingly running into the back of their offensive line, Lucas was finding the smallest of slices of light and bolting through them. In the first half alone, the senior transfer popped open an off-tackle run for 54-yard run into South Alabama territory. Later, in the same drive, another slithery move through the middle for Lucas of a dozen before he was tripped up at the two.

Duds

Missed Tackles

In a game filled with chances, the Tulane defense missed too many, especially when trying to tackle South Alabama players. Way too many times Tulane defensive players were in position to make the play and didn't, or weren't in position to make the play at all.

One particular instance, in USA's opening drive, a miscommunication in the Wave defensive backfield had a wide open wide receiver behind a crashing Tulane cornerback and a drifting to the center safety. The pass from Jaguar's quarterback Bishop Davenport was thrown just a touch too far toward the inside of his receiver, or you're talking at least 50-yards or more.

We Were Going to Put Tulane Running Game Here, but....

Jaylin Lucas changed our mind. Establish the run, and the pass will follow.