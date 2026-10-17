Hall's "LET'S GO" Echoes During Media Presser After an Invigorating Victory

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”LET’S GO,” Head Coach Will Hall projected across the media room after a statement win in Yulman Friday night.

His enthusiasm was absolutely justified, as we had witnessed TU knock off who was regarded as the best team in the American, Memphis.

It was an exhilarating 31-17 win under the Friday night lights, and Coach Hall had plenty to say during his opening statement.

Rousing Opener

“I thought it was a great team win,” Hall began. “We had a total plan of attack within our whole program: how we’re going to play offense, defense, and the kicking game to win this game. And I thought our kids bought in starting on Monday.

“I thought our young men in the trenches won (their) one-on-one’s, which swung (the game) into our favor.”

Coach Hall spoke about his true freshman at starting quarterback, Trace Johnson, who made his first ever collegiate start on Friday. “Obviously y’all can tell that (Johnson is) going to be a great, great player, but he is young.” Hall mentioned that he wanted to protect the young QB, “We wanted to protect him early,” but he admitted that this was a mistake. “That was my fault, you know, I wanted to protect him early. After the second series me and Coach (Russ) Callaway were both on the headset, ‘Let’s cut him loose.’”

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An aspect of the QB position that Coach Hall has placed plenty of emphasis on are the ‘off-schedule’ plays, and freshman Trace Johnson had plenty of them on Friday. “(Johnson) made some off-schedule plays, which our football team has been in dire need of.”

Hall had some positive words for New Orleans native, sophomore Dagan Bruno, who made several plays towards the end of the game. “Dagan (Bruno) made some huge plays for us.”

To wrap up his opening statement, Coach Hall let out praise for all of his kids, and how much it means to win a game like this.

”These kids, man, they keep working and keep finding things they can do to get better at to create an opportunity for something like tonight. I’m thankful for them (and) I’m thankful to be the coach here, I love this place, y’all know that… But hey, baby, this was big tonight. We’ve won four out of (the last) five on (Memphis) now.”

Getting Gutsy

A quote that really stuck with us occurred during Hall’s response to the first question he received. one regarding the sense of urgency the team had all week leading up to the game.

”Urgent people are successful, casual has never done anything.”

Coach Hall put emphasis on the urgency in his response, and we could see the effect it had, especially on the defense, tonight.

“We’re good enough to play and beat anybody, but we’re also just not good enough to lose to anybody.”

Hall probably made the call of the year so far when he decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at the opposing 48 with 1:42 left in the game. The play call resulted in a 48 yard lead-extending touchdown, sprinted in by Johnnie Daniels.

TULANE PUTS IT AWAY 🌊 pic.twitter.com/a7F2A2uMPg — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 17, 2026

When asked about what went into the decision, Hall said, “I just believe in our football team… I mean, what are we going to do, punt? Play soft? Or, are we going to be who we say we are? (Because) we say we’re the toughest program in this (conference, so) we’ve got to get that one yard there.”

Fresh QB? No Problem

Hall returned to Trace Johnson’s ‘off-schedule’ plays. “He made plays when we needed them to be made, (and) after we cut him loose and let him play, he had a spark when he hit Fat (Hill) for the touchdown).”

Johnson, despite his winning effort, wasn’t perfect on the night, to be expected from a freshman in his first-ever start.

”He had some mistakes (and) he had the pick right before halftime.”

Then, a question asked about what it meant for Johnson to sit behind the starters for the first few weeks, and how learning and observing may have helped prepare him for the start on Friday.

”Me not playing Trace earlier was never as much about Trace as it was about everything revolving around him. We know we’ve got something special right there with him, (but) when you decide to go that route with a young man, you have to make sure everything around him is in place to also support him.

”We wanted to make sure, number one, he was ready, (and) number two, the program around him was ready,” Hall continued.

”I felt like the way we played, offensively, at Army, I felt like it was time (for Johnson to start).”

Once again, Dagan Bruno was on the end of more Hall praise, “Dagan Bruno is a winner too, and he can play.”

Drowning the Tigers

The defense forced six turnovers and sacked Memphis high-flying quarterback Marcus Stokes seven times. And then there was the pick-six to end the first half.

Memphis' 4th turnover of the first half is a pick six...on the final play of the first half. Just absolutely no reason to run this play or make this throw. pic.twitter.com/nHyfDDTnwr — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 17, 2026

To say the defense won the game for the Wave would put it lightly, because when you stack two fourth down goal line stands on top of the previous accomplishments, you begin to appreciate the Wave D even more.

So, even though the Wave offense was outgained in yardage, the defense giving their offense opportunities to win the game is what ultimately brought the win home.

Coach Hall was asked about the yardage deferential what that defensive performance said to the grit and tenacity of the program, and he said, “A lot, but those yardage things… you don’t get credit for yards.”

”The thing I was pumped about is (Memphis’) 2-of-6 in the red zone, 2-for-11 on third down, (and) 0-for-2 on fourth down,” Hall continued.

Finishing With Yulman

Coach Hall’s last question was about how special and different it is to play at home on a weekday.

”Yulman is special.”

”I say all the time: one of the greatest things that’s been done for this city, in my opinion, was getting that stadium built on this campus,” Hall finished.