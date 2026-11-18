It was a tough and gritty win on Saturday, but the Wave got the job done and came out of the road trip with a win.

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With Tulane's conference championship hopes still alive, Tulane will need a huge win this Saturday against North Texas (along with some other things) to keep those aspirations afloat.

Here's what needs to happen:

Statistically, @GreenWaveFB is still eligible for the @American_Conf title game:

- Wave must win vs UNT Saturday

- Memphis &/or UTSA must lose

Then it all plays out on the final Saturday of the season. — Doug Joubert (@DougJoubert) November 17, 2026

In Other News...

Green Wave kicker Cooper Helmke has been named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, an award annually given to CFB's top placekicker.

We Don't Want Five Pennies, We Want One Nickle

Good to get a win last week. Good to play a lot better. Tough win on the road, all road games in this league are usually tough. It was great to get another win. Oh man, I got a lot of respect for Rice. The season they've gone through and they played a lot of people really tough. Coach Abel is a winner. He's won everywhere he's ever been. He's building that program the right way. And they're having one of those seasons now where they just played a lot of people really close and haven’t been able to get over the hump yet. We were very fortunate to get the win this week. I thought it was a total team effort, but our defense played exceptional after some adjustments in the 1st 2 drives. Oh, our offense consistently moved the ball all game long. The 2 opening drives, I think, were 15 and over 10 plays. Gotta, got to convert where we don't kick field goals right there. We get touchdowns. Then we had 2 turnovers right there. And then in the 2nd half, man, we're able to move the ball consistently and score when we had to. special team for big all game. I thought Seth Gale was big in punt returner catching the football. And saving us a lot of loose. yardage right there, and I thought Brooks Moore stepping in for (William) Hudlow again at punter was huge, and (Cooper) Helmke was huge as well. Just a total team win, through a lot of tough circumstances. It was great to get the win.

We’re back at home. We've had a year where we lose, we win, we lose, we win, we lose, we win, we just won. We've got to get over that hump and win two in a row. We're playing an extremely tough opponent this week. They've had a fantastic year. They're doing some really good things offensively and defensively. And man, they got the best, in my opinion, the best player in this league, their running back (Jahiem White). He's been unbelievable. And their quarterback's been dynamic. I know we went down last week, but he's been dynamic and I got a lot of respect for Neal Brown, man. Me and him go all the way back. He's been a winner his whole career too, and is doing a great job there. So with that, I'll open it up.

You kind of mentioned it there. I mean, this is a rematch of the American championship game, and these two teams look very different. They've (UNT) really been able to sustain some of that success. What is it about them this year that's maybe different or what's allowed them to be successful?

Well, they’re 7 and three. We're 5 and five. You know, we both have two games left to go. So, uh, you know, we certainly are concentrating on finishing the season well. The season's not over, and, uh, you know, and uh, we we win this one, we win our last one. Our season will look a lot different than what it's looked so far as well. So I think Neil Brown's a great coach. I think he's done a phenomenal job. They're an old football team. I think they're one of the top 2 oldest teams in this league. Uh, you know, and they've done a good job of transitioning to that. The quarterback's been dynamic and they're running back, I think, is the best player in this conference. So they've done a really good job.

And of course, I just meant because of all of the changing pieces in their record, you mentioned the running back, though, and how you feel like he's the best player in this league. What has allowed them to have success? What impresses you the most about it?

The first guy never tackles him. He can run past you around you and through you. you know, he's just a dynamic player in every way. Like, he's a real deal back. He can do it all. He reminds you a lot of Jamauri McClure, Unfortunately, Jamauri's been out a lot. We hopefully can get him back this week. And he's been working extremely hard to get back. Yes, but he's a really, really good football player.

You mentioned you win these last two games this season looks a lot different. I believe you're still alive for the conference championship as well as trying to become both eligible. Are all of those things motivating factors?

I think for us, you know, it's just been one of those years where it's been week to week from the standpoint of who's going to be available this week? How do we put it together to win this week and who have we got to play this week and how do we match up with them? This team is extremely explosive on offence. They are coming off their one of their best performances defensively this past week. I think they're an extreme challenge for us. We've got a few guys that have gotten healthy that'll be back this week. We’re excited about that. And we're back at home trying to win two in a row for the first time this year. We're a proud program, man. You could feel that this past week in the fourth quarter. These young men want to win for these seniors. A lot of them have been through a lot. to get to this and we want to send them out the right way at home at Yulman.

Coach, are you able to disclose who's coming back this week and then also just the challenge that your defense presents for their (UNT’s) offense?

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Yeah, we hope to get Jamauri back. You know, it'd be awesome if we got (offensive lineman) Elijah Baker back. They’ve both been working extremely hard to get back. Pa Drammeh (defensive lineman PaLanding Drammeh), only played nine snaps last week, but came out healthy. So hopefully he's going to be healthier and can be back. (Offensive lineman) John Bock hasn't played lately. Hopefully he can play this week. He's still questionable. be awesome to get him back. Uh, That's off the top of my head.

And then just the challenge that your defense presents for their offense?

They're obviously extremely challenging. It's up in the air who's gonna play quarterback for them. I've got a lot of respect for their starter (Tayven Jackson). He's had a fantastic year. I hate to see him go down like that. You know, hope he's going to be all right. So if he plays, what does their offense look like? If he doesn't play, the young man that came in versus UTSA is a dynamic runner (Chris Jimerson Jr). He was a high school state champion, really dynamic with the ball in his hands, presents a whole other set of challenges, if you will, and can change how they look. So it's extremely concerning for us defensively with how do we prepare for them when both quarterbacks are so different.

And then speaking of quarterbacks, Trace (Johnson) has been in some interesting situations. He's taken on some tall tasks. Can you just speak to the growth of him since he's started?

Yeah, it's been awesome to watch. He had the pick right before the half last week, which was not a good play. Then he bounces back and just plays really well in the 2nd half. He hits some guys in the hands to make some explosives. We didn’t make the plays, and he makes the big play at the end to win the game. Thought he managed the game well. It was a game where we really wanted to possess the ball and help our defense out. I think we had 12 conversions in that game, which was an astronomical amount for a football game. I thought we executed all the way through 3rd and 4th down, extremely well. I thought Dagan (Bruno) complimented Trace well, and Trace's got a bright future.

You’ve talked about motivating factors, but just closing things out the right way at home, how much of a motivating factor is that as well?

Yeah, it's everything, especially for these seniors, you know, these guys, man, they're Tulane guys. Most of them have been here for several years. Most of them have got their degree and we want to send them out the right way to finish this season well.

What about Johnnie Daniels? How is he?

(Running back) Johnnie Daniels, that's another one. Yeah, Johnnie will play this week.

The quarterback that comes in for them, it really does change how they run their offense. I mean, this kid is more of an option type quarterback, but North Texas is not known for running the option. Is this sort of a coin flip of what you got to do for next week?

Well, Neil Brown's a winner and he's been on an offense for a long time. He can do whatever he needs to do to win the game. And he calls the offense. And so he has some option and run game in his background, much like I do, and he'll take the pieces he's got to put together a plan to win this game. I know that about Neil and I have so much respect for him. And so for us, it's just a challenge to see, you know, kind of what they've been and then what they could be this way. We got to be ready for both. So we got to divide our time evenly. We got to have a great plan for both.

Patchwork offensive line. Truthfully, it's been juggled. And yet, that O-line did not give up one sack this past week. Could you speak to that, please?

Yeah, two of the last three games, we haven't given up a sack. And like I said, to get to 12 conversions, to stay on schedule. I thought they played really well, thought Coach (Cody) Kennedy and Coach Kay Rae (Kanan Ray), have done an excellent job coming off a performance at Tulsa that we were all embarrassed about wholistically as a program. And I thought we stayed on schedule. I thought we ran the ball downhill, thought our backs hit it much better. And I thought that unit played well together, Like we say, we don't want 5 pennies, we want one nickel, and I thought they played more like one nickel.

Rice scored 10 points on the first three possessions, and never scored again on offense. How much confidence, obviously totally different challenge this week, but how much confidence can the defense take from the way it played basically for the last 2.5 quarters?

We talked last week about how we've been a really good defense at times this year. I feel like we know what it takes for us to be a good defense. We have to be aligned. We have to have our eyes correctly and we have to execute our assignment within ourselves, trusting that the person next to you is going to do his assignment. I thought we played that all game long. I thought even early when they scored, we never panicked and started trying to do too much. We just did our job. We made adjustments, we got a little better at our job, which caused them to string out the option a little more. And we've played a lot of option (teams) this year. So, you know, hopefully if that's the route North Texas goes, that'll give us a little bit of an advantage too, with having already got some banked reps on that.

You spoke on availability last week, and Maurice Turner stepped up. What does it say about the confidence you have, no matter who's back there, you can be able to run the ball more efficiently each week.

Yeah, Mo (Turner) was healthy this (past) week and not 100%, but healthy enough to get back in there. And he played really well and then DJ Dugar got his opportunity. DJ's going to be a fantastic player, a young freshman back for us. Jake Randall played some for us. He's another freshman that’s going to be a fantastic player. So we've got depth right there. Brock Hayes has done a great job recruiting that room, and, you know, hopefully getting Johnnie back this week, maybe getting Jamauri back, that room could look the best it maybe looked since we started fall camp, potentially. I know we've got a lot of talent back there and whatever pieces are available that week, man, they do a good job of hitting it.

Speaking of running backs, going up against another tough running back in North Texas, who, I think he leads the conference in rushing. I know you spoke on it earlier, but the threat that he poses this week, you know, in preparation, like, what are you telling your guys to in preparation to get ready for him?

Yeah, we got to be gapped out. Everybody's got to do their job. We got to rally to the ball because the first guy never tackles him by themself. He is a fantastic player. He has dominated everybody in this league and man, he's just a tremendous competitor too. You can see how he runs.