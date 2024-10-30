Tulane Green Wave On SI

How Much Did Tulane Green Wave Improve AAC and College Football Playoff Odds?

Week 9 was a successful one for the Tulane Green Wave on the field and in the polls.

Kenneth Teape

Sep 9, 2017; Annapolis, MD, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Charles Jones II (84) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy Midshipmen defeated Tulane Green Wave 23-21.
Sep 9, 2017; Annapolis, MD, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Charles Jones II (84) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy Midshipmen defeated Tulane Green Wave 23-21. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tulane Green Wave continued to handle business in Week 9 when they went on the road to face the North Texas Mean Green in a very important American Athletic Conference matchup.

They were able to come out victorious on their visit to Denton, Texas, 45-37 after leading 45-24 heading into the fourth quarter. That win makes it five in a row for Jon Sumrall’s squad, who are building a ton of momentum into the end of the regular season.

Now 6-2 on the season an undefeated in the AAC, the Green Wave are keeping within reach of a conference championship and potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

They were one of the biggest beneficiaries of how games played out last week. As shared by Bill Connelley of ESPN in his conference and playoff outlook, Tulane now has a 12.6 percent chance of winning their conference.

The leader in the clubhouse right now is the Army West Point Black Knights, who have a 62.6 percent chance of taking home the title. The only Group of 5 team with higher conference title odds are the Boise State Broncos, who have a 71.6 percent chance of winning the Mountain West Conference.

“With Navy losing so thoroughly to Notre Dame, the Midshipmen's SP+ ratings fell, as did their AAC title odds. Army (up 4.8%) and Tulane (up 3.2%) benefited the most,” Connelly wrote in his write-up for the conference.

The Black Knights and Green Wave aren’t scheduled to face each other in the regular season. But, they could be on a collision course to battle it out for the ACC Championship.

Army has a strong chance of finishing the season with one or zero losses, as Connelly’s projections have them with a 53.2 percent chance. The No. 21 ranked team in the nation has a contest against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and rivalry games against the Air Force Falcons and Navy Midshipmen.

Tulane’s road is not easy either. In Connelley’s opinion, they are taking part in two of the biggest G5 games remaining on the calendar; on the road against Navy on November 16th and at home against the Memphis Tigers on November 28th.

A lot is going to change between now and championship weekend. The Green Wave have been playing some great football, but know that their job is far from complete to achieve the goals that were set coming into the season.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News