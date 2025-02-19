Impact Transfers Have Turned Around Tulane Green Wave Basketball Program
With the college basketball season getting closer to March Madness, the Tulane Green Wave has been performing well in the American Athletic Conference.
Currently, the Green Wave are tied for fourth in what has been a competitive conference this year. With strong teams like the Memphis Tigers and North Texas Mean Green leading in the standings, the Green Wave has been tested with some good competition this season.
Even though making the NCAA Tournament will be unrealistic for the program, the team has performed very well.
Compared to last year, Tulane has been a much better team.
During the 2023-24 campaign, they finished with a record of 14-17 and were 5-13 in the conference.
So far this season, they have already reached their overall win total and have exceeded their conference wins.
One of the reasons for the improvement was a couple of impact transfers, most notably sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh.
The Georgetown Hoyas transfer has been excellent in his first campaign with the Green Wave. The sophomore guard is averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
As a scorer, he is currently shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range.
Considering he is still a very young player without a ton of experience, Brumbaugh is performing at a high level as arguably the best player on the team. As the season continues to progress, he should only continue to improve.
Recently, he was able to have his best game of the season against the Rice Owls.
In the win, he totaled 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
In addition to Brumbaugh who transferred in before the start of the season, another transfer, Kaleb Banks, has had a positive impact on the team.
The big man from the Indiana Hoosiers is currently averaging 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest. While the overall season has been good for the big man, he has struggled a bit of late.
Considering he has seen a massive jump in minutes from previous years with the Hoosiers, the long season might be wearing on him.
Overall, the addition of both of these players has been excellent for the program.
Tulane has already had a better year than they did last season, and a big reason for that is the two transfers.
Now, while the competition is going to be stiff in their conference tournament, they will be hoping to make a run to potentially steal a bid into March Madness.