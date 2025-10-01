Tulane Green Wave On SI

Injury Update on Tulane Players Today

In their final practice of the open week, we caught up with the Tulane football team to see who is still among the walking wounded.

Teal Tulane Green Wave Helmet
Teal Tulane Green Wave Helmet / Tulane Athletics
Green Wave Hold Final Practice of Open Week

For the second day in a row, the Tulane football team held an hour-long practice in Yulman stadium. It was their final practice of this open week. Coach Jon Sumrall is giving his troops Thursday and Friday off before coming back on Saturday. The Green Wave has a prime time game Thursday of next week, October 9, against East Carolina in Uptown New Orleans.

The Wave Walking Wounded

#

Player

Position

Designation

0

Mo Westmoreland

DE

Not practicing

2

Dickson Agu

LB

Not practicing

10

Gerrod Henderson

DL

Not practicing

13

Ty Thompson

TE

Not practicing

16

Garrett Mmahat

WR

Practiced both Tues. & Wed

72

Mitch Hodnett

OL

Not practicing

Coach Sumrall was not made available to the media after practice today. However, we were able to ascertain that Mitch Hodnett is probably not going to play the rest of this season. Linebacker Dickson Agu, who was hurt during the Tulsa game this past weekend, was not seen on the field during today's or yesterday's practice. Still no word as to how serious the redshirt sophomore's injury is, but after the game on Saturday, Sumrall said it, "looked pretty serious."

After practice today, Green Wave players got a chance to cool off, as Williams Plum Street Snoballs was on hand with various flavors. And yes, sweetened condensed milk was offered as a topping. Unfortunately, the ubiquitous squared take out containers that Williams Plum Street is known for was not available. Only the waxed cups.

Published |Modified
