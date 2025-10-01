Injury Update on Tulane Players Today
Green Wave Hold Final Practice of Open Week
For the second day in a row, the Tulane football team held an hour-long practice in Yulman stadium. It was their final practice of this open week. Coach Jon Sumrall is giving his troops Thursday and Friday off before coming back on Saturday. The Green Wave has a prime time game Thursday of next week, October 9, against East Carolina in Uptown New Orleans.
The Wave Walking Wounded
#
Player
Position
Designation
0
Mo Westmoreland
DE
Not practicing
2
Dickson Agu
LB
Not practicing
10
Gerrod Henderson
DL
Not practicing
13
Ty Thompson
TE
Not practicing
16
Garrett Mmahat
WR
Practiced both Tues. & Wed
72
Mitch Hodnett
OL
Not practicing
Coach Sumrall was not made available to the media after practice today. However, we were able to ascertain that Mitch Hodnett is probably not going to play the rest of this season. Linebacker Dickson Agu, who was hurt during the Tulsa game this past weekend, was not seen on the field during today's or yesterday's practice. Still no word as to how serious the redshirt sophomore's injury is, but after the game on Saturday, Sumrall said it, "looked pretty serious."
After practice today, Green Wave players got a chance to cool off, as Williams Plum Street Snoballs was on hand with various flavors. And yes, sweetened condensed milk was offered as a topping. Unfortunately, the ubiquitous squared take out containers that Williams Plum Street is known for was not available. Only the waxed cups.