It'll Be a Goldilocks Kind of Day in Yulman Saturday for TU-FAU
Tulane hosts Florida Atlantic in the Green Wave's homecoming matchup on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Yulman Stadium. The Wave come in at 7-2 overall, 4-1 in American Conference play. Tulane still has a chance to make the conference championship game by winning out its remaining games and getting a little help along the way. The Owls of FAU are 4-5 for the season, 3-3 in league games. They are all but mathematically eliminated from getting to the AAC championship contest.
It should be a downright pleasant day in Uptown. According to the Weather Channel, temperatures at kickoff should be around the 76-degree mark. Humidity will be around a tolerable 56% with breezes out of the South around 6-miles per hour under partly cloudy skies.
By game's end, temperatures will drop slightly to around 70-degrees.