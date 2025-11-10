It's a Jake Retzlaff Kind of Day. Tulane QB Honored Thrice
American Conference Honors for Retzlaff
The Tulane football team saw redshirt senior quarterback Jake Retzlaff recognized by the American Conference as the Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Nov. 10.
Retzlaff accounted for four touchdowns as the Green Wave took down nationally ranked Memphis on the road, 38-32. He went 16-for-23 for 332 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 56 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Two touchdown passes went for over 50 yards. Retzlaff helped the offense average 8.2 yards per play in the win.
This is the second time he has been named the American Conference Offensive Player of the Week and the fifth time he has garnered a conference weekly award.
Retzlaff Named A Manning Award Star of the Week
For the third time this season, the Tulane signal caller has been named one of eight quarterbacks as a Star of the Week by the Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Monday.
Retzlaff was also recognized early this season as a Manning Star of the Week on Sept. 2 following Tulane’s 23-3 victory over Northwestern to start the season and on Oct. 15 following the 26-19 victory over East Carolina.
College football fans can follow the Manning Award on social media (@ManningAward) to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at 9 a.m. (Central), the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. You can also vote here.
And One More Honor for the Greenie Quarterback
Retzlaff was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 List on Monday following the 11th week of action.
The other quarterbacks named to the Great 8 List this week include Micah Alejado (Hawai’i), Byrum Brown (USF), Joe Fagano (UConn), Jayden Maiava (USC), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), Marcel Reed (Texas A&M) and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal)
This is the second time this season that Retzlaff has been named to the Great 8 List on Sept. 15 following the victory over Duke.
All quarterbacks named to the weekly Great 8 List are now on the official Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List.
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week, selected from the Great 8 list, will be revealed Tuesday at 11 a.m. (CT).
The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.
In 1938, O’Brien, who wore No. 8 as a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics