It's a Jake Retzlaff Kind of Day. Tulane QB Honored Thrice

Green Wave quarterback is handed three recognitions from national and conference groups.

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
American Conference Honors for Retzlaff

The Tulane football team saw redshirt senior quarterback Jake Retzlaff recognized by the American Conference as the Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Nov. 10.

Retzlaff accounted for four touchdowns as the Green Wave took down nationally ranked Memphis on the road, 38-32.  He went 16-for-23 for 332 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 56 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Two touchdown passes went for over 50 yards. Retzlaff helped the offense average 8.2 yards per play in the win.

This is the second time he has been named the American Conference Offensive Player of the Week and the fifth time he has garnered a conference weekly award.

Retzlaff Named A Manning Award Star of the Week

For the third time this season, the Tulane signal caller has been named one of eight quarterbacks as a Star of the Week by the Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Monday.

Retzlaff was also recognized early this season as a Manning Star of the Week on Sept. 2 following Tulane’s 23-3 victory over Northwestern to start the season and on Oct. 15 following the 26-19 victory over East Carolina.

College football fans can follow the Manning Award on social media (@ManningAward) to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at 9 a.m. (Central), the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. You can also vote here.

And One More Honor for the Greenie Quarterback

Retzlaff was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 List on Monday following the 11th week of action.

The other quarterbacks named to the Great 8 List this week include Micah Alejado (Hawai’i), Byrum Brown (USF), Joe Fagano (UConn), Jayden Maiava (USC), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), Marcel Reed (Texas A&M) and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal)

This is the second time this season that Retzlaff has been named to the Great 8 List on Sept. 15 following the victory over Duke.

All quarterbacks named to the weekly Great 8 List are now on the official Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week, selected from the Great 8 list, will be revealed Tuesday at 11 a.m. (CT).

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who wore No. 8 as a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.

DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

