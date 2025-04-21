Jon Sumrall Admits Tulane Is Looking for Starting Quarterback in Transfer Portal
The spring transfer portal window is open, and Tulane has been in the headlines when it comes to rumors about who they might be going after.
Upon Jaden Rashada and Nico Iamaleava entering their names into the portal, the Green Wave reportedly reached out to the former and "had interest" in the latter before things started to fizzle out on both fronts.
Iamaleava has now committed to UCLA, and nothing else has come to fruition regarding Rashada.
So, was this all a smokescreen or is Tulane really looking for a quarterback?
According to head coach Jon Sumrall, not only are they looking to add a signal caller to the mix, but they would like that player to be someone who can start games for them in 2025.
"We're definitely in the market for which quarterback out there could fit. We're not looking for just a depth piece. We're looking for a guy that can add to the top end of the room, and be in the competition for the starting job ... Like what the guys are doing that are here, but we do feel like we need to probably go add to make our roster where it needs to be to have a chance to go be successful," he said.
That is telling.
Kadin Semonza and Donovan Leary are the two battling right now with TJ Finley suspended, and while Sumrall previously stated both players have improved this spring, it seems like there are still some concerns when it comes to either of them being the starting quarterback.
Who Sumrall and Tulane might be eyeing isn't known.
Iamaleava was the biggest name to hit the portal this cycle, and while Rashada has done virtually nothing in his college career, he was a highly-regarded recruit coming out of high school.
The problem is there aren't a ton of difference makers, on paper, who are still available.