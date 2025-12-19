Jon Sumrall's Father Passes Away

George Sumrall, father of Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall, passed away in his sleep Thursday night after fighting health issues. George was 77-years old.

Until this season, George had not missed a game his son, Jon, had coached. Despite his illness, George made it to watch the Green Wave play Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, and the American Association Championship game against North Texas.

Jon's mother drove she and her husband everywhere they went. In fact, the two of them drove to Gainesville the day after the American trophy game to attend a media conference Jon was holding.

After his passing, coach Sumrall issued this statement on X/Twitter

Jon Sumrall's Tweet on his father's passing | Jon Sumrall's X/Twitter Account

Funeral plans are incomplete at the time of publication.