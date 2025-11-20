Tulane Green Wave On SI

Just How Good is the American Conference in Football?

When you look at how the American compares to other football conferences, pretty darn good.

American Athletic Conference Logo
American Athletic Conference Logo / American Athletic Conference
Every week, the American Conference shares stats and information from its schools. Here they are from the week of November 19, 2025

Rank And File

Tulane entered the latest College Football Playoff rankings at No. 24. The Green Wave are also tabbed No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

North Texas is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll, while Navy and East Carolina are receiving votes in both polls. South Florida is earning votes in the AP poll.

Piling Up Wins

The American has four teams with eight or more wins on the season, including Navy, North Texas, Memphis and Tulane. Only the Big Ten (5 teams) and SEC (6) have more teams with 8-plus wins, while the Big 12 also has four.

Us Vs. Them

The American ranks fourth among NCAA FBS conferences in nonconference winning percentage through 12 weeks of the season.

Pouring in the Points

The American has two of the six FBS programs that are averaging 40 or more points per game - North Texas (45.3) and South Florida (41.6).

End Zone Hawk

North Texas RB Caleb Hawkins scored five rushing touchdowns against UAB on November 15, tied for the second-most in an American game in conference history. Hawkins now has 19 total touchdowns this season, tied for the FBS lead with Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss.

The Mean Green running back has 114 total points scored, which is also tied for the FBS lead. In addition, Hawkins has 16 rushing touchdowns, which is second in FBS.

2025 Nonconference Winning Percentage

SEC 48-6 .889

Big Ten 44-10 .815

Big 12 38-10 .792

American 34-18 .654

ACC 38-22 .633

Mtn West 26-22 .542

Sun Belt 26-28 .481

Conf USA 19-27 .413

Pac-12 6-13 .333

MAC 16-36 .308

Record Night

Drew Mestemaker threw for 608 yards against Charlotte on Oct. 23, a new American record, breaking the previous record of 601 set by Dillon Gabriel of UCF in 2020 at Memphis.

In The Books

North Texas is 17-0 under head coach Eric Morris when leading after three quarters.

Twentysomething

Memphis has scored at least 20 points in 51 consecutive games, marking the longest active streak nationally.

Thirtysomething

North Texas has scored at least 30 points in all 10 games this season. The Mean Green have the highest scoring offense in FBS at 45.3 points per game.

Rushing Attack

Navy leads FBS with 308.2 rushing yards per contest, while Army is fourth with 260.7 yards per game.

Passing Attack

Florida Atlantic leads FBS with 328.9 yards per game through the air. North Texas is fifth with 307.3 passing yards per contest.

Florida Atlantic’s Caden Veltkamp leads FBS with 28.40 completions per game.

Published
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

