Just How Good is the American Conference in Football?
Every week, the American Conference shares stats and information from its schools. Here they are from the week of November 19, 2025
Rank And File
Tulane entered the latest College Football Playoff rankings at No. 24. The Green Wave are also tabbed No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.
North Texas is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll, while Navy and East Carolina are receiving votes in both polls. South Florida is earning votes in the AP poll.
Piling Up Wins
The American has four teams with eight or more wins on the season, including Navy, North Texas, Memphis and Tulane. Only the Big Ten (5 teams) and SEC (6) have more teams with 8-plus wins, while the Big 12 also has four.
Us Vs. Them
The American ranks fourth among NCAA FBS conferences in nonconference winning percentage through 12 weeks of the season.
Pouring in the Points
The American has two of the six FBS programs that are averaging 40 or more points per game - North Texas (45.3) and South Florida (41.6).
End Zone Hawk
North Texas RB Caleb Hawkins scored five rushing touchdowns against UAB on November 15, tied for the second-most in an American game in conference history. Hawkins now has 19 total touchdowns this season, tied for the FBS lead with Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss.
The Mean Green running back has 114 total points scored, which is also tied for the FBS lead. In addition, Hawkins has 16 rushing touchdowns, which is second in FBS.
2025 Nonconference Winning Percentage
SEC 48-6 .889
Big Ten 44-10 .815
Big 12 38-10 .792
American 34-18 .654
ACC 38-22 .633
Mtn West 26-22 .542
Sun Belt 26-28 .481
Conf USA 19-27 .413
Pac-12 6-13 .333
MAC 16-36 .308
Record Night
Drew Mestemaker threw for 608 yards against Charlotte on Oct. 23, a new American record, breaking the previous record of 601 set by Dillon Gabriel of UCF in 2020 at Memphis.
In The Books
North Texas is 17-0 under head coach Eric Morris when leading after three quarters.
Twentysomething
Memphis has scored at least 20 points in 51 consecutive games, marking the longest active streak nationally.
Thirtysomething
North Texas has scored at least 30 points in all 10 games this season. The Mean Green have the highest scoring offense in FBS at 45.3 points per game.
Rushing Attack
Navy leads FBS with 308.2 rushing yards per contest, while Army is fourth with 260.7 yards per game.
Passing Attack
Florida Atlantic leads FBS with 328.9 yards per game through the air. North Texas is fifth with 307.3 passing yards per contest.
Florida Atlantic’s Caden Veltkamp leads FBS with 28.40 completions per game.