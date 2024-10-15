Keys to Success for Tulane Green Wave Against Rice Owls
Tulane football hasn't played a game in nearly two weeks, but the Green Wave are going to take care of that on Saturday when they host the Rice Owls at Yulman Stadium.
The break was much-needed for the Green Wave (4-2, 2-0 in American), who started the season in late August with a Thursday night game against Southeastern Louisiana.
From there Tulane played straight through September until their blowout victory over UAB on Oct. 5.
The bye, the first of two this season, has given Tulane time to refresh itself for the back half of its schedule, one that has become more daunting as three of its upcoming opponents are undefeated in conference play.
Rice (2-4, 1-2), meanwhile, is looking for every win it can get and claimed a two-point victory over UTSA on Saturday. The Owls are seeking a bowl appearance for the third straight season and the Green Wave are standing in its way.
Here are Tulane’s three keys to success against Rice.
A Sharp Start
The Green Wave has had two weeks to get healthy and prepare. But that also means Tulane has had two weeks to get rusty.
The rest vs. rust argument is an interesting one, and there usually isn’t a good answer. Tulane needed the break. The Green Wave had played six games in a row before the bye week, one of the longest streaks without a bye to start the season in the country.
That’s why getting off to a good start is paramount on Saturday. Rice is good enough to make Tulane’s life difficult, and the longer the Green Wave struggle the longer the Owls believe they have a chance to win.
The Green Wave offense has gotten off to great starts in their first two conference games. That trend must continue on Saturday.
Keep Making Big Plays
One of the best developments this season for Tulane has been its ability to make big plays, especially on defense and special teams. Rayshawn Pleasant has been one of the top playmakers in all of college football, with two kick returns for touchdowns and one interception for a score. Linebacker Tyler Grubbs returned an interception for a touchdown earlier this year.
The Green Wave could actually challenge records this year if they continue to return game changing plays like that for touchdowns. A big play or two like that, even if it doesn't yield a score, would pay dividends against Rice.
Slow Down the Legacy
EJ Warner is the quarterback for Rice. If the last name sounds familiar that's because he is the son of Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner. And this season son has been throwing the ball like father.
He's thrown for 1,302 yards and nine touchdowns against six interceptions while completing 61.7% of his passes. While Rice has a solid run game, you have to figure the Owls are going to put the football in Warner's hands at key moments.
Between pressure from the front four and solid coverage on the back end, that's a match-up to watch for Tulane on Saturday.