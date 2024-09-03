Keys to Success as Tulane Green Wave Hosts Critical Game With Kansas State
Two years ago, the Tulane Green Wave went into Manhattan, Kan., and upset the Kansas State Wildcats, 17-10.
Now, Tulane is out to avoid Kansas State getting a little revenge when they face each other at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.
This will be the Green Wave’s (1-0) second straight home game. For the Wildcats (1-0), the contest is their road opener. The personnel has changed significantly for both teams since their last meeting. One of the biggest changes is that both teams have new quarterbacks.
This is the first of two games for Tulane against power conference teams, with the other the following Saturday at Oklahoma.
Here are Tulane’s three keys to success against Kansas State.
Adjust to the Adjustments
Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah had one significant advantage last week when he faced Southeastern Louisiana — there wasn’t a single bit of college game tape on him. It was his college debut. Any tendencies he might have had were only known to Tulane, and the Green Wave could game plan to them.
Well, the element of surprise is in the past. Kansas State has dissected that tape like the Zapruder film, looking for every tendency and weakness it can find on Mensah. The Wildcats are an exceptional defensive team and they know how to exploit not just weaknesses but find ways to take away strengths.
Part of a quarterback’s ceiling is how well they are able to adjust to another team’s adjustments. There is no doubt Tulane has broken down Kansas State’s tape and has a base understanding of the Wildcats’ defensive scheme. But what tweaks will the Wildcats make to try and frustrate Mensah? Can he adjust? Can his coaches help him adjust in-game?
That chess match will be a key part of the game.
Contain the Run
Kansas State’s offense is going to present a challenge for Tulane. One of them is the running game.
The Wildcats rushed for 283 yards in last week’s win. D.J. Giddens rushed for 124 yards, but he’s not the only back the Green Wave has to worry about.
Quarterback Avery Johnson is a quality runner and can frustrate defenses out of designed sets or through improvisation. Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards is going to help Kansas State change the pace. He scored a touchdown rushing and receiving last week. He can even help in the return game.
Tulane did a fine job slowing down the Lions last week. But that was an FCS team coming off a three-win season. Kansas State will bring much more talent and many more options. Giddens, Johnson and Edwards can hurt the Green Wave if they get outside the tackles. Containment is key.
Create Game-Changing Plays
Part of what the Tulane defense did so well last week was create defensive plays that shifted momentum of the contest. The Green Wave created two turnovers — including the 100-yard interception return for a touchdowns by Rayshawn Pleasant — and sacked the quarterback twice.
Tulane will need as much of that, if not more, against Kansas State. A look back at two years ago reveals that the Green Wave actually didn’t force a turnover or create a sack in their 17-10 win over the Wildcats. In fact, Tulane lost the turnover battle.
The Green Wave are unlikely to get that lucky two games in a row.