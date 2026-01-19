Kimpson, Daniel Earn American Conference Honors for Tulane Women
On Monday, the American Conference announced its weekly women’s basketball award winners for competition from January 12-18 with a pair of Tulane players recognized. Shiloh Kimpson secured American Freshman of the Week, while Kanija Daniel earned an honorable mention nod.
Kimpson Second TU Frosh to be Honored
This is Kimpson’s first weekly honor in her career. With Mecailin Marshall earning freshman of the week twice prior this season, Kimpson’s award marks the second-straight season with two different Tulane freshmen being recognized. Daniel’s honor is her second such recognition of the season after first receiving it on November 17.
Kimpson, a freshman from Little Elm, Texas, averaged 10.5 points per game while shooting at a 53.3 percent clip this week. She scored in double figures in both contests, first posting 11 points at Temple for her first-career double-digit outing. Against UAB, she added 10 more points while netting a pair of three-pointers, the first such makes of her career. Against the Blazers, Kimpson dished a career-best five assists as part of her seven total on the week. Kimpson’s assist/turnover ratio of 2.33 was sixth best in the league regardless of class and best among freshmen.
Daniel Hitting Her Stride for Green Wave
Daniel, a junior from Carrollton, Georgia, led the Wave in scoring on the week with 14.5 points per game with a 52.6 percent shooting mark. Daniel added 14 boards at a rate of 14.0 per game with three blocks and a steal. She was the leading scorer in the victory at Temple with 19 points while adding a career-high seven rebounds. She blocked a pair of shots and swiped a steal. Against UAB, Daniel notched 10 points while securing seven more boards to match her newly minted career high.
Green Wave Turning a Corner
Tulane is now 8-10 on the season with a 3-3 American mark. With the two wins last week, the Wave has claimed back-to-back triumphs for the first time this season. With a bye during the midweek slate of league play, the Wave returns to competition this weekend with a road contest at conference leader Rice on Saturday, January 24. Tip-off in Houston, Texas, is set for 2:00 p.m. with the match-up streaming on ESPN+.
