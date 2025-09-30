Tulane Green Wave On SI

Latest Polls Released, Tulane Mentioned in Coaches, Not AP

Monday's college football polls showed movement up and down each of them, but the Green Wave are not close to knocking on the Top-25 door yet.

Tulane Not Quite There in the Voting

The newest Associated Press and US LBM Coaches Top-25 Polls have been released, and the Green Wave aren't in that number yet.

The Associated Press voting has Ohio State retaining the top spot, with Oregon moving up four notches to #2. Miami, FL drops a spot to #3, and Ole Miss vaults nine spots to the #4 position.

No American Conference teams broke into the AP poll, though South Florida received 53 votes, Memphis had 38 and North Texas garnered 7.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, in which Tulane Coach Jon Sumrall has a ballot, matches the AP through the first four teams.

Even though there are no teams from the American in the first 25 in this one either, Memphis is only 16-votes from entering that Top-25. South Florida tallied 29 votes. Navy received 9, and Tulane was able to garner 8 from the coaches.

