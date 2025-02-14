Look: Tulane Green Wave Baseball Pays Tribute to Mardi Gras with New Threads
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team is ready to kick off the new season against Omaha baseball in a three-game series at home that opens on Friday.
With the new season arriving, Tulane just dropped its latest Mardi Gras themed jerseys, which they will wear this weekend.
Inspired by the Green Wave's 1970s and 1980s uniforms, these jerseys honor coach Joseph Brockhoff's inaugural season as coach in 1975 and also celebrating Mardi Gras and New Orleans.
Tulane showed off the new uniform with a short social media video that included one player modeling the jersey next to one of the city's lege
The Green Wave will wear the jersey for the first time on Saturday against Omaha to coincide with this year's Mardi Gras festival that's going to take place throughout the city.
Brockhoff contributed to Tulane emerging as a nationally-renowned college baseball powerhouse, who was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
From 1975-93, led the Green Wave to seven NCAA regional trips and finished with a record of 641-350-2, which remains the most coaching victories in the team's history. In eight different seasons, Tulane won more than 70% of their games and the Green Wave won three Metro Conference tournaments.
He guided 30 players to All-Metro selection and was voted the Metro Conference's coach of the year in 1991.
The baseball team wasn't the only team getting into the spirit. The women's basketball team will wear Mardi Gras-inspired uniforms this weekend, too.
Tulane and Omaha will open their series on Friday at 6:30 p.m., with games to follow on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
Luc Fladda, a senior, will start for the Green Wave on Friday. During his debut with the Green Wave last season, the 6-foot-1 left-hander finished 5-3 with a 4.77 ERA, 61 strikeouts and 21 walks in 83 innings.
Omaha expects to start Brayden Curtis, a right-hander. Last season the Papillion, Neb., product pitched 26.1 innings, going 0-4 with a 6.84 ERA. He struck out 28 and walked 22.
Tulane will start right-hander J.D. Rodriguez on Saturday. Last season, the junior college transfer threw in 20 games, including seven starts, at Golden West College. In 74 innings pitched, he struck out 72, won four games and recorded four saves.
Tulane will travel to six different states for games this season, including Florida, Mississippi, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and California. Three NCAA Tournament teams from last season are on the schedule — Nicholls, Southern Miss, and East Carolina.