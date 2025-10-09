Looking at a Top-25 Poll from a Different Angle
A Redditor has come up with his own rating system, using various metrics that he combined and weighted. This system only includes those teams in the Group of 5, those conferences not included in the Power Four (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC). So, teams from the American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, and Sun Belt are in he Group of 5. At the end of the season, the top team from the Group of 5 is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoffs, though more than one can be included.
Divining the Numbers
All metrics are sourced from the web and the Redditor who compiled these metrics claims no ownership. This is just a fun way to track and highlight G5 teams using public data.
Disclaimer
The CFB Composite Rating is a weighted average of four publicly available metrics. ESPN's FPI, Bill Connelly's SP+, Sagarin's CFB Ratings, and the Colley Matrix. FPI and SP+ are weighted equally since they are both play-based predictive. Sagarin's Ratings provide additional balance, and the Colley Matrix is a win-loss only mathematical system to reduce bias.
Week 6 Group of 5 Top 25
Rk | Team (Record) | CFB Composite | Change | Previous Week Result
- Memphis (6-0) | 0.737 | – | vs Tulsa W 45-7
- Old Dominion (4-1) | 0.642 | +6 | vs Coastal Carolina W 47-7
- North Texas (5-0) | 0.633 | -1 | Bye
- South Florida (4-1) | 0.622 | +1 | vs Charlotte W 54-26
- Tulane (4-1) | 0.603 | +2 | Bye
- Boise State (3-2) | 0.598 | -3 | @ AP#21 Notre Dame L 7-28
- Toledo (3-2) | 0.589 | +2 | Bye
- East Carolina (3-2) | 0.580 | +2 | Bye
- James Madison (4-1) | 0.575 | -5 | @ Georgia State W 14-7
- Navy (5-0) | 0.567 | -4 | vs Air Force W 34-31
- UNLV (5-0) | 0.554 | +1 | @ Wyoming W 31-17
- UConn (4-2) | 0.519 | +7 | vs FIU W 51-10
- Louisiana Tech (4-1) | 0.519 | +1 | Bye
- Fresno State (5-1) | 0.500 | -1 | vs Nevada W 20-17
- San Diego State (4-1) | 0.498 | +3 | vs Colorado State W 45-24
- Texas State (3-2) | 0.492 | -5 | @ Arkansas State L 30-31
- Utah State (3-2) | 0.473 | – | Bye
- UTSA (2-3) | 0.454 | -3 | @ Temple L 21-27
- Army (2-3) | 0.451 | +4 | @ UAB W 31-13
- Ohio (3-3) | 0.447 | -4 | @ Ball State L 20-14
- Western Kentucky (5-1) | 0.447 | -1 | @ #24 Delaware W 27-24
- Southern Miss (3-2) | 0.428 | – | Bye
- New Mexico (3-2) | 0.428 | -2 | @ San Jose State L 28-35
- Troy (3-2) | 0.411 | +1 | vs South Alabama W 31-24
- Miami (OH) (2-3) | 0.406 | +3 | @ NIU W 25-14
Courtesy of Redditor u/mlozano88