Make It Four Straight! Tulane Men Boil Rice, 81-75

The Tulane men earned its fourth consecutive victory with an 81-75 win over Rice on Sunday at Fogelman Arena. The Green Wave connected at a 57.1 percent clip from the field in the second half to pull away from the Owls and secure the victory. The Wave is now 17-10 on the year, 8-6 in American Conference play, placing Tulane in a tie for 5th place in the league with only two weeks left to play before the conference tournament. Rice drops to 11-16 on the season, 5-9 in the AAC.

The win marked the Wave's seventh-straight win over Rice and its fifth consecutive home win against the Owls. Tulane improved to 31-24 in the all-time series against Rice including a 21-4 record in Uptown.

Four Greenies Hit Double Figures from the Field

The quartet of Asher Woods, Rowan Brumbaugh, Tyler Ringgold and Scotty Middleton led the offensive attack for the Green Wave. Woods finished with a team-high 24 points to match his career high that he set earlier this season against Samford on November 3, 2025. The senior guard connected on 5-of-7 shots from the field and knocked down a career-best 12 free throws while also adding three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Brumbaugh posted his 19th consecutive game in double digits as he posted 19 points with three makes from beyond the arc. He also tallied six rebounds and a team-high six assists against the Owls.

Filling up the stat sheet for the Wave was Ringgold who finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block. The five assists for the redshirt sophomore also marked a career high.

Middleton rounded out the offensive leaders in double-digits for Tulane as he scored 10 points with three makes from downtown. He has reached double figures and made at least three three-pointers in each of the last three games for the Green Wave. The Wave now holds an 8-0 record this season when Middleton scores at least 10 points in the game.

Seesaw Contest Early

As Tulane and Rice went back and forth to begin the contest the Green Wave held the early advantage leading by four points (17-13) over eight minutes into the game. The Owls made their first big push with an 8-0 run to put the Wave behind 21-17 with 9:10 remaining in the first half.

Brumbaugh put the Green Wave back in front briefly at 23-21, but Rice responded with six straight points to pull back in front. Middleton capped an 8-0 run by Tulane with a corner three with four seconds left that gave the Wave a 36-33 lead at the half.

Second Half All Wave

Tulane rode the momentum from its finish of the first half to open the second frame with an 18-5 scoring run and build a 16-point advantage (54-38) with 13:11 to play. Rice did not back down from the challenge, however, slowly chipping away to cut the Wave's lead down to single digits.

With 4:25 remaining in the game the Owls had pulled back within five points, but a Middleton three-pointer followed by a Brumbaugh fastbreak layup quickly put Tulane back in front by 10 (68-58). The Green Wave eventually extended its lead back to 13 points with under a minute remaining before closing out the 81-76 victory from the charity stripe.

Next, the Wave welcomes the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to Uptown on Wednesday, February 25. Tipoff between Tulane and Tulsa is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics