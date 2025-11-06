Tulane Green Wave On SI

Memphis Passing Game Will Challenge Young Tulane Secondary

Tulane secondary coach JJ McCleskey sat down with us this week to talk about the progress of his youthful defensive backfield and what they'll need to do to step up against Memphis.

Tulane defensive back coach JJ McCleskey at practice
Tulane defensive back coach JJ McCleskey at practice / Crescent City Sports
For the second time in two weeks, the Tulane football team is on the road in a nationally televised game, this time a Friday night matchup against the 22nd ranked Memphis Tigers. One of the key matchups will be a young Tulane secondary and a vibrant Memphis passing game. 5th year defensive backs coach JJ McCleskey knows his youngsters will have to improve quickly to be up to the challenge of the Tigers.

"Our young DBs have really matured," McCleskey shared with us. "Are they where they need to be? No, but they're striving to. They're going to get all the work, film study, practice, they can get. They just need to put it all together. We've got talented guys, guys who have pride. They just need to continue to develop. That's what they're doing."

Big Plays Given Up by the Wave this Season

The young Tulane secondary has given up its fair share of big plays this season: against South Alabama, a 65-yard completion; versus Ole Miss, a 53-yard completion; playing Tulsa, a 72-yard pass play; against East Carolina, a 49-yard completion; in the Army game, a run-almost-always attack had a 39-yard complete pass (and another much longer attempt that should have been caught for a TD but was dropped); and Thursday versus UTSA a 44-yarder. McCleskey acknowledges this and points to one thing alone that will make the difference in stopping those chunk plays.

"Details," McCleskey, a former NFL defensive back with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals points out. "The details. We've got to keep the ball in front of us. As (these players) get more into the college game, they'll understand that. If guys are just running by us, we might have a problem with this. Just old cliches: clean eyes, pad levels low, just diving into the details. We're hoping we can allow ourselves to let those explosive plays be a learning lesson for us. Teams are going to try us and try us, and we should respond."

Even looking back at last week's 48-26 trouncing at the hands of UTSA, McCleskey feels it can be turned into something positive.

"We've got to understand, that when you're facing a good football team, nobody's crying about your loss," McCleskey shared with us. "One good thing: they can mature from this. As coaches, we have to be good mentors right now. Our young guys have to dive deeper. It's just the little things (we're missing), the little details."

Tulane-Memphis is Becoming an American Conference Version of the Hatfields and McCoys

There's no doubt, the Tulane-Memphis rivalry is a burgeoning one. McCleskey has seen it with his own two eyes.

"They came down here and got us," McCleskey said, referring to Tulane's 34-24 loss to Memphis in the final regular season game of 2024 in Yulman. "We went up there the year before and got them," speaking to the 2023 visit to Liberty Bowl stadium and TU's 31-21 victory there.

"Our growth (in the defensive secondary) has improved," McCleskey closed. "Our goals are still out in front of us. It's time to go."

The Green Wave kickoff at 8:00 p.m. Friday against the #22 Memphis Tigers on ESPN. There is a change in which radio station in New Orleans will be broadcasting that game. Instead of the usual home for Tulane football, Cumulus Broadcasting is moving this game, and this game only, to one of their other stations, Alt 92.3 FM.

