Men’s Basketball: Possible Transfer Portal Exits

Recruiting from the transfer portal is vital in the recruiting and building process in today’s era, especially with new entities like NIL entering the fray as of recent. An under looked part of the process is the aspect of getting your players to stay with you.

You can’t always keep everybody, however. It’s an unrealistic expectation. So who all could part ways with the Wave this upcoming portal?

GUARD Rowan Brumbaugh

Tulane’s star man has played out of his mind over his two seasons here: earning his second consecutive All-AAC nod, making the second team in 2026. His averages in 2026 were 19.2 points, 3.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on a 45/36/80% split (FG/3PFG/FT).

Where Brumbaugh shined the most was his last three games, where he averaged 30.3 points, 2.0 assist, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on an even better 59/56/92.3% split.

Brumbaugh went on a tear during the last three games of the season. And although teams were already putting their eyes him before, they’ll start to want to put their hands on him pretty soon. His ability to hit from the outside, drive to the rim, get rebounds, and play defense put him in a special spot.

GUARD Robert Moore

The Porter-Gaud graduate from Charleston, South Carolina was a promising talent coming out of high school. He was the 138th ranked prospect in the country on Rivals.com, and the 31st ranked guard in the nation.

The massive guard stands at 6’6 and can provide flexibility in the size department, despite his nimbleness.

Moore didn’t play much last year, only playing thirteen total minutes across five games, so he might seek playing time elsewhere, given his young age.

The Wave should focus on sharpening this young talent though, as he’ll prove extremely versatile for Tulane in the future.

GUARD Josiah Moore

The 6’4 transfer from Oral Roberts was a solid option off the bench in 2026. He averaged 3.7 points, 0.9 assists, 1.9 rebounds, and a half a steal a game in just 12.7 minutes per game. He also shot well for the most part aside from his three ball, shooting 46.8% from the field and 15.8% from three.

The Leander, Texas native transferred from Oral Roberts after an impressive freshman year where averaged 10.9 points, 2.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 49.4% from the field.

If Brumbaugh ends up transferring like we previously mentioned, we could see Moore sticking around. But we believe it’s also a possibility that he retests the waters of the transfer portal.