Motion Capturing Technology Optimizing Performance of Tulane Baseball Pitching Staff
In the age of consistently advancing modes of technology, the Tulane Green Wave baseball program are establishing a blueprint to improve and condition its pitchers this season by using game-changing motion capturing technology.
On January 15, the Green Wave's social media account posted pictures of Tayler Montiel, Kross Howarth, Logan Hurd and John-Paul Sauer gearing up and practicing using the motion capture testing.
Motion capture was first introduced in the film industry by Max Fleischer and his brother David. The pair developed the rotoscoping technique in their upstate New York living room in 1915. From that moment, the usage of capturing and analyzing through the motion of objects was born and continued to thrive as it developed.
Over a century later, we still do not know the origins of motion capture technology in sports. As its usage continues to adapt and advance over time, collegiate baseball programs are using this technology to help mend and improve aspects of an athlete's performance on the diamond.
How does this work? Well, multiple cameras trace an athlete's movement, ball placement and scans of their entire body during their motion off the mound to determine dozens of attributes. In which, the Green Wave coaching staff and bullpen will take the data to improve their craft in any way possible.
With a slew of talented pitchers on the roster eager to take the mound in 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the Green Wave's usage of the motion capture advances are of the utmost importance in focusing on attributes like velocity, breaking pitches and the overall health of the athletes on the bump.
Tulane signed a multitude of highly-touted superstar gunslingers like Giancarlo Arencibia, Michael Devenney, Nick Diehl, Julius Ejike-Charles, Drew Harrison, Sauer and Howarth who are experiencing the benefits of playing baseball in the day-and-age of such advanced technology.
In last season's historic postseason run, the Green Wave pitching staff accumulated 483 total strikeouts and a 5.37 earned run average.
The Green Wave faithful's first opportunity to catch the action on Greer Field at Turchin Stadium will occur on Feb. 14, as the Tulane baseball program takes on Omaha in a three-game series to open the 2025 campaign. First pitch from New Orleans for game one on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, followed by a 2 p.m. CT first pitch on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.