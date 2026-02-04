NCAA Football Signing Day, Phase II Names

The 2026 NCAA Regular Signing Day for Division I and II football is Wednesday, February 4, 2026. While many top recruits sign during the early period back in December 2025, this February date marks the opening of the final signing period for the 2026 class to formally sign financial aid agreements.

Each school sets its final date of this regular signing period for athletes based on institutional policy for awarding scholarships to those coming to school in the Fall of that year.

For incoming 2026 undergraduate students at Tulane, the priority deadline to file financial aid applications (which covers scholarships) is February 15, 2026,

Here are some of the prominent names who have announced they will sign with Tulane during this regular signing period.

LB - Dylan Brasher

Ht 6-2

Wt 215

Dripping Springs High School

Dripping Springs, TX

- Brasher originally committed to the Naval Academy, but changed his commitment to Tulane on Monday. Dripping Springs is on the outskirts of Austin, TX.

- Here is a link to Hudl.com, showing his agility from the linebacker slot. Brasher was named his district's defensive MVP, totaling 125 tackles, 16 of those for losses, 5 hurries, and 4 pass break ups during his senior season.

WR - Brendell Richardson (Transfer from Central Florida)

Ht. 6' 1"

Wt. 180 lbs

Freshman

HS - Carrollwood Day School, Tampa, Fla., Class of 2024

- Played wide receiver and free safety for Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida. Rated four-star prospect, 23rd player in Florida and 28th among receivers nationally by Rivals. Prep career featured 133 receptions for 2,576 yards, 26 TDs. Made 68 receptions for 1,248 yards and 12 touchdowns as senior in 2023. Also accounted for 68 kickoff return yards and 62 punt return yards

Helped team to 8-2 mark and second round of Florida 1M playoffs. Caught 21 passes for 405 yards and three TDs as junior in 2022. Caught 24 for 565 and seven TDs as sophomore in 2021. Caught 20 for 358 and four TDs as freshman in 2020. Competed in basketball as shooting guard and in long jump and on 4x100 relay squad in track and field. Again from hudl.com, here are some of his senior year highlights at Carrollwood.

- Played in four games for the University of Central Florida but did not make a catch. Is expected to have a redshirt year count for him at UCF.

WR - Gary "Deuce" Hadley, Jr.

Ht: 6' 2"

Wt: 180lbs

High School: Cardinal Gibbons High School, Ft. Lauderdale

- Ran back kickoffs for

- Multi-sport athlete. TRACK & FIELD: District qualifier in the long jump and triple jump as a 10th grader. Top markers include 11.53 (-1.7) in the 100, 23.58 (-2.4) in the 200, 55.80 in the 400, 20-0.25 in the LJ and 41-5 in the TJ.

- Transferred into Cardinal Gibbons ahead of senior season.

Here are some of his senior season highlights from hudl.com

As more names roll in, we will post them here.