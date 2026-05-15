Needing a Sweep, Tulane Baseball Clobbered by Rice Instead, 12-0

The Tulane baseball team knew the first step they had to take to ensure making the American Conference tournament next week: win all three games in Houston against Rice.

On to step two, as the Green Wave laid a series-opening egg, losing to the Owls via the mercy rule, 12-0. It's the second time Tulane has lost by the 10-run rule in a month.

Nothing Working for the Green Wave

This is the fifth weekend in a row that the Wave has opened a conference three-game match with a loss. In those five losses, Tulane pitchers have averaged giving up over 11-runs. The contrast is how poorly the Wave offense has performed during that same stretch, averaging 2.4-runs per game in those five weekends.

Thursday starter J.D. Rodriguez struggled early giving up 10-hits and six-runs with five earned in the first 3.1-innings of work before being pulled for Jake Toporek. Things didn't get any better, though, as the lefty gave up six more runs all of them earned, the Owls piling up a 12-spot through five frames.

Neither Rodriguez nor Toporek were getting much help from their position players. While Rice was pounding out those eighteen hits in the game, Green Wave batters could only manage a pair of singles in the first six innings.

The Wave ended up with three hits on the night, two of them belonging to 2nd baseman Nate Johnson who had singles in the second and the seventh. The reigning American Conference player of the week, Jason Wachs got the only other Tulane hit of the game. The Green Wave never got a base runner past second base in the game.

Backs Against the Wall

With the loss, Tulane now finds itself against the wall as they try to find a way in to the American Conference tournament next week. The only way that can happen is for the Green Wave to win the next two games at Rice and get some help along the way from other league teams. The loss drops TU into a three-way tie for 8th place, tied with Charlotte, who lost to Memphis tonight, and South Florida, who beat Wichita State.

The Green Wave has not announced their pitchers for Friday or Saturday's game as of this writing. Game two is set for another 6:35 p.m. start in Houston Friday. Saturday's final contest will go at 1:05.