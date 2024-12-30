New Orleans Best Offerings for Tulane's Game Day Drinks and Dining Pleasures
Looking to have a night on the town or enjoy breakfast or brunch before the rivalry game?
A good place to eat or even just grabbing drinks and a snack is a must before or after watching your favorite Tulane Green Wave team.
Here we take a look at some of the preferred places both close to campus and around town where those interested can enjoy a little bit of what New Orleans has to offer.
High Hat Cafe
If you are looking for a casual place located near campus, High Hat Cafe is the spot.
Catfish is the highlight of the menu and they are proud to serve only U.S. farm raised catfish. If you aren't a fan, don't hesitate because their menu is full of savory choices.
Smoked Roasted Chicken, BBQ Shrimp, Slow Roasted Pork, Fresh Gulf Fish, Poboys, Gumbo, Burgers - you name it and they have a dish special made just for you.
Pair your choice with a local draft beer or select from their delicious craft cocktail, full bar and wine list, and you will have a good time and a full stomach.
High Hat Cafe is located in the old Long's Bakery building at the corner of Freret and Jena, just one block uptown from Napoleon.
According to their website, they are open daily from 11-9.
Felipe's Taqueria
Voted "Best of the Big Easy" in 2024, Felipe's Taqueria proudly boasts "small batch made from scratch" on the home page of their website.
You can choose your entree and then have them make it just to your exact liking.
Favorites include entrees like a spicy taco salad and nachos classico.
The taco salad comes complete with a crunchy tortilla shell with chicken tinga, cabbage, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, jack cheese, baja sauce, guacamole and chipotle ranch dressing.
The menu is full of appetizers like flautas, tortilla soup, queso fries to entrees such as burritos, quesadillas, chimichangas, and even vegan bowls.
Every item can be customized just how you would enjoy it most, all while being affordable.
There are three locations in New Orleans for your convenience.
The French Quarter location is at 301 North Peters Street while the Uptown store can be found at 6215 South Miro Street, and the Mid City is at 411-1 N Carrollton Avenue.
Dat Dog
Staying in the casual and affordable section, Dat Dog will put a smile on your face, or at least that is what their slogan says.
Founded in 2011, Dat Dog began as a 475 square feet hot dog stand.
Today, they have three locations in New Orleans offering critically-acclaimed, work of art hot dogs.
You can find unique toppings, gourmet sausages, chicken, fish and burgers along with their award-winning french fries. Pair your unique hot dog choice with a local craft beer or a great daiquiri, and this is the place to start or end your day.
Each location offers a neighborhood feel with different weekly specials and events.
Located at 5030 Freret Street, this location is closest to the Tulane campus and is always booming with the college crowd.
Their Freret location offers a Datzilla Challenge where you have 20 minutes to eat "literaly heaps of food" as well as pound down two pints of beer. The competition isn't just about getting the food down, though, you also have to keep it down.
For the next 20 minutes staff will monitor you, so if you happen to "lose your cookies," you lose the challenge, but if you can eat it all and not throw anything up, you win.
If overeating isn't your thing, don't worry you can join them for a fun night every Tuesday for Trivia Night.
Challenge Entertainment hosts the fun, and they do it rain or shine.
You can enjoy a great time and possibly win a gift card in the process.
Vincent's Italian Cuisine
Moving up the scale for a more formal setting perfect for date night, Vincent's Italian Cuisine should be on your checklist.
For the past 20 years, Vincent's has earned the title of Best Italian Restaurant in New Orleans from Gambit Weekly, along with being Tops of the Town from New Orleans Magazine for the last eight years.
Vincent Catalanotto opened his first location in 1989 and developed the menu that highlights the finest and freshest ingredients. He blended New Orleans style Italian cooking with his own flair and ended with a spot that locals love.
The second location was opened in 1997 in Uptown on St. Charles Avenue near the Riverbend. Due to the location being right on the historic St. Charles streetcar line, tourists can easily find one of the best spots in town.
The website encourages trying the famous Corn & Crab Bisque served in a toasted bread bowl.
The House Specialty is the Veal & Spinach stuffed Canneloni or how about a gigantic Seafood Stuffed Pork Chop.