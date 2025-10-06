New Polls, No Change for Tulane
As much as things change, that's how much they say the same.
The latest editions of the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches football polls are out, and the Tulane Green Wave haven't come close to denting either one of them.
In the AP poll, Ohio State is #1, Miami and Oregon flip-flop, with the Hurricanes taking the second spot and the Ducks dropping to #3. Both Oregon and #4 Ole Miss both had a bye weekend. Texas A&M moved up a notch to the 5th slot. The American is repped by unbeaten Memphis at #23 and South Florida at 24th. Tulane, just like last week, received no votes from the media.
The USA Today Coaches top-5 stood pat after last week's voting. Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M are one through five. The 6-0 Memphis Tigers slip in at the #25 spot. American Conference teams not making it into the polls, but getting votes were South Florida, North Texas, and Tulane again. The Green Wave received eight nods from the coaches, which include Tulane's Jon Sumrall.
As an aside, Duke pulled in seven votes in the coaches poll, just one less than the Green Wave.
After a bye week, Tulane plays host to East Carolina Thursday, October 9th in a prime time game.