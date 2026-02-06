New Tulane Catcher Elliott Brings Promise of Big Things Behind the Plate
With starting catcher Hugh Pinkney entering his senior season at Tulane, coach Jay Uhlman and his staff went looking for someone who could be next in line. Uhlman believes they've found him in Johnny Elliott.
The 6' 4", 217 lbs sophomore played his first collegiate baseball season at the University of Southern California in 2025. Appearing in 33 games with 24 starts, he hit .271 with a .388 slugging percentage and a .329 on-base percentage, scoring nine runs on his 19 hits plus driving in eight runs. Elliott recorded a season-high three hits against Michigan State (5/11).
In high school Elliott played four seasons at Mater Dei High in Newport Beach, California. As a senior there, h hit .308 with .439 slugging percentage. Played travel ball in 2024 for the Bend Elks where he hit .350 with 12 RBIs in 16 games.
With the opening weekend just a week away, we got to speak to Elliott about his move to Uptown, his strengths and weaknesses, and his relationship with senior Pinkney.
To view this video of Johnny Elliott on our YouTube channel, click HERE. To see other Tulane video content, please go to the Green Wave Report YouTube channel and subscribe.
