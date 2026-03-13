No. 17 Tulane Bowling Competes in USBC ISC and ITC Sectionals

The 17th-ranked Green Wave bowling team is off to Cityview Lanes for the third time this season as Tulane is set to compete in the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Intercollegiate Singles and Team Championships (ISC and ITC) sectional qualifiers over the next three days. The ISC sectional will take place Friday with the ITC occurring Saturday and Sunday.

There are four total locations for the sectional qualifiers: Addison, Illinois; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Smyrna, Tennessee; and Fort Worth, Texas. Tulane was drawn into the Fort Worth sectional as one of 18 total squads in the field. The Wave is joined by Avila, Iowa Central CC, Judson, No. 5 Louisiana Tech, Missouri Baptist, Morningside, No. 15 Newman, No. 12 North Carolina A&T, Northwestern Ohio, Oklahoma Christian, Ottawa-Kansas, Peru State, Saint Xavier, Southern Nazarene, St. Francis-Illiniois, Texas A&M, and UTSA. Louisiana Tech is the only other Conference USA member in Tulane's sectional, and the Bulldogs are one of three other ranked teams in the field.

Friday's Action in Fort Worth

The action begins on Friday with the singles event in which student-athletes will bowl six games. The following two days feature the team competition, in which teams will bowl 64 Baker games across both days. Each day will have two sessions with all teams competing in four – four-game Bake blocks. The final block on Sunday is the position round. The women’s competition will be held across lanes 45-60.

The Women’s ISC sectional begins Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The ITC sectional kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with session two scheduled for 1:45 p.m. that afternoon. On Sunday, play begins at 7:45 a.m. with the fourth and final session set for 1:00 p.m. The awards presentation is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

Tulane will be heavily represented in the singles event with all but two members of the squad competing. The Wave contingent will consist of Emma Figert, Sarah Rubi, Paige Matiasek, Linnea Holcomb, Juanelyz Solla, and Mia Stolakis.

The top four individual finishers from each sectional will advance to the ISC alongside eight additional bowlers based on field size. The top four teams from each sectional will advance to the ITC. Both events will take place at The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The ISC is scheduled for April 14 with the ITC set for April 16-18.

Select pairs at each sectional qualifier will be broadcast live on BowlTV. The platform will also cover all qualifying and match-play rounds of the ITC and ISC in Green Bay. Tulane is aiming to return to the ISC and ITC for the first time since 2024 in which Morgan Gitlitz competed in the ISC alongside the Wave qualifying for the ITC.

Before the USBC finals, Tulane will contend for a conference title and potentially an NCAA championship. The Green Wave hosts the Conference USA Bowling Championship next week at Colonial Lanes in Harahan, Louisiana. The tournament begins on Wednesday, March 18, and runs through Sunday, March 22, when a champion will be crowned. The NCAA Championship Regionals are scheduled for April 2-4.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics