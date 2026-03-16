No. 17 Tulane Bowling Qualifies for USBC ITC
The No. 17 Tulane bowling team held steady Sunday at Cityview Lanes, maintaining a fourth-place marker in the standings of the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC) qualifier to secure a spot in the ITC next month.
Each team bowled 64 Baker games across the two days of the sectional qualifiers. Through Saturday's initial 32 games, the Green Wave held a pin tally of 6,064 to place fourth in the 15-team field. The top-four teams in each of the four sectionals advance to the ITC.
Sunday a Repeat of Saturday
Sunday featured two sessions of 18 games apiece. Tulane notched 2,851 pins in the first session of the day to hold a total of 8,915 as the Wave remained in fourth, the final spot of the qualification zone. With 2,934 pins over the final session, the Wave finished the event with a score of 11,849. Holding steady in fourth place, Tulane advanced to next month’s ITC.
No. 12 North Carolina A&T placed first with a total of 13,109. No. 5 Louisiana Tech moved up to second with its tally of 12,404, and No. 15 Newman fell behind the Bulldogs to third place with a total score of 12,327. They all join the Wave as the qualifying teams from the Fort Worth sectional.
Also qualifying from Pittsburgh are No. 13 McKendree, No. 20 St. Vincent College, No. 22 Duquesne, and Trine. The four teams moving on from Smyrna are No. 1 Jacksonville State, Lindenwood, SCAD, and Cumberland University. The last four teams advancing come from the section in Addison, Illinois, and they are No. 7 Maryville, No. 10 Sacred Heart, Mount Mercy, and No. 23 Central Missouri.
Heading to Cheese Country in April
The 16 qualifying teams will convene on The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the 2026 ITC in mid-April. The ITC will take begin on April 15 and run through April 18. Before competing for the USBC ITC, Tulane will first battle for a conference and potentially NCAA title. The Green Wave returns home this week to host the Conference USA Bowling Championship at Colonial Lanes in Harahan, Louisiana. The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 18, and runs through Sunday, March 22.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.