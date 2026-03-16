No. 17 Tulane Bowling Qualifies for USBC ITC

The No. 17 Tulane bowling team held steady Sunday at Cityview Lanes, maintaining a fourth-place marker in the standings of the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Intercollegiate Team Championships (ITC) qualifier to secure a spot in the ITC next month.

Each team bowled 64 Baker games across the two days of the sectional qualifiers. Through Saturday's initial 32 games, the Green Wave held a pin tally of 6,064 to place fourth in the 15-team field. The top-four teams in each of the four sectionals advance to the ITC.

Sunday a Repeat of Saturday

Sunday featured two sessions of 18 games apiece. Tulane notched 2,851 pins in the first session of the day to hold a total of 8,915 as the Wave remained in fourth, the final spot of the qualification zone. With 2,934 pins over the final session, the Wave finished the event with a score of 11,849. Holding steady in fourth place, Tulane advanced to next month’s ITC.

No. 12 North Carolina A&T placed first with a total of 13,109. No. 5 Louisiana Tech moved up to second with its tally of 12,404, and No. 15 Newman fell behind the Bulldogs to third place with a total score of 12,327. They all join the Wave as the qualifying teams from the Fort Worth sectional.

Also qualifying from Pittsburgh are No. 13 McKendree, No. 20 St. Vincent College, No. 22 Duquesne, and Trine. The four teams moving on from Smyrna are No. 1 Jacksonville State, Lindenwood, SCAD, and Cumberland University. The last four teams advancing come from the section in Addison, Illinois, and they are No. 7 Maryville, No. 10 Sacred Heart, Mount Mercy, and No. 23 Central Missouri.

Heading to Cheese Country in April

The 16 qualifying teams will convene on The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the 2026 ITC in mid-April. The ITC will take begin on April 15 and run through April 18. Before competing for the USBC ITC, Tulane will first battle for a conference and potentially NCAA title. The Green Wave returns home this week to host the Conference USA Bowling Championship at Colonial Lanes in Harahan, Louisiana. The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 18, and runs through Sunday, March 22.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics