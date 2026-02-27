No. 17 Tulane Bowling Returns to Action in Baton Rouge

The 17th-ranked Green Wave bowling team will be back in action this weekend after a two-week hiatus, making the short trek up I-10 to All Star Lanes for the TNBA Open. The event is hosted by The National Bowling Association and Jackson State and runs for three days, beginning on Friday, February 27, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

There are eight teams competing in the event with Tulane one of three ranked squads. No. 14 Sam Houston and No. 23 Central Missouri are the other two top-25 teams alongside the No. 17 Wave. They are joined in the tournament by Alabama State, Grambling, Oklahoma Christian, Southern, and the host Jackson State.

Senior Bowler Mia Stolakis Likes the Wave's Chances

Day one of play on Friday will feature five sets of five Baker matches, beginning at 10:35 a.m. Saturday will see five traditional games with play starting 10 minutes earlier at 10:25 a.m. The bracket portion of the event takes place on Sunday with each team playing three best-of-seven Baker matches starting at 8:55 a.m.

Tulane most recently competed two weeks ago in the Flyer Classic, placing 15th to open the month. Since then, the Green Wave held steady in the latest NTCA Coaches Poll at 17th, and just recently Tulane was drawn to the Forth Worth sectional of the USBC Intercollegiate Team Sectionals, which will take place on March 14 and 15. Qualifiers for the Intercollegiate Singles Championships (ISC) will also occur at this location on March 13. The top-four teams and bowlers from each of the four sectionals (plus eight additional bowlers based on field size) will advance to the USBC Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships, which are held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in April.

Solla & Colon Rep Tulane and Puerto Rico

A pair of Tulane bowlers competed on the international stage earlier this month as Juanelyz Solla and Valeria Colon represented Puerto Rico in the 14th International Friendship Youth Bowling Championship in Doha, Qatar. Colon shined as she claimed bronze in the doubles portion on day two of the four-day friendly event. She was one of only 20 bowlers to advanc to the masters portion of the event and placed ninth.

Before Tulane sets its sights on the USBC Intercollegiate Team Sectionals (ITS), the Green Wave will partake in one more tournament March 6 through 8. Tulane will travel to Smyrna, Tennessee, for the Music City Classic hosted by Vanderbilt. From there, the next two weeks will see the Wave compete in the USBC ITS and then the Conference USA Championship.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics