No. 17 Tulane Bowling Returns to Action in Baton Rouge
The 17th-ranked Green Wave bowling team will be back in action this weekend after a two-week hiatus, making the short trek up I-10 to All Star Lanes for the TNBA Open. The event is hosted by The National Bowling Association and Jackson State and runs for three days, beginning on Friday, February 27, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
There are eight teams competing in the event with Tulane one of three ranked squads. No. 14 Sam Houston and No. 23 Central Missouri are the other two top-25 teams alongside the No. 17 Wave. They are joined in the tournament by Alabama State, Grambling, Oklahoma Christian, Southern, and the host Jackson State.
Senior Bowler Mia Stolakis Likes the Wave's Chances
Day one of play on Friday will feature five sets of five Baker matches, beginning at 10:35 a.m. Saturday will see five traditional games with play starting 10 minutes earlier at 10:25 a.m. The bracket portion of the event takes place on Sunday with each team playing three best-of-seven Baker matches starting at 8:55 a.m.
Tulane most recently competed two weeks ago in the Flyer Classic, placing 15th to open the month. Since then, the Green Wave held steady in the latest NTCA Coaches Poll at 17th, and just recently Tulane was drawn to the Forth Worth sectional of the USBC Intercollegiate Team Sectionals, which will take place on March 14 and 15. Qualifiers for the Intercollegiate Singles Championships (ISC) will also occur at this location on March 13. The top-four teams and bowlers from each of the four sectionals (plus eight additional bowlers based on field size) will advance to the USBC Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships, which are held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in April.
Solla & Colon Rep Tulane and Puerto Rico
A pair of Tulane bowlers competed on the international stage earlier this month as Juanelyz Solla and Valeria Colon represented Puerto Rico in the 14th International Friendship Youth Bowling Championship in Doha, Qatar. Colon shined as she claimed bronze in the doubles portion on day two of the four-day friendly event. She was one of only 20 bowlers to advanc to the masters portion of the event and placed ninth.
Before Tulane sets its sights on the USBC Intercollegiate Team Sectionals (ITS), the Green Wave will partake in one more tournament March 6 through 8. Tulane will travel to Smyrna, Tennessee, for the Music City Classic hosted by Vanderbilt. From there, the next two weeks will see the Wave compete in the USBC ITS and then the Conference USA Championship.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.