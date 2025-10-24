Tulane Green Wave On SI

No. 19 Green Wave Bowling Set for Destination Orlando

The 19th-ranked Tulane bowling team will continue its season this weekend with the Destination Orlando event, hosted by Sacred Heart.

The 19th-ranked Tulane bowling team will continue its season this weekend with the Destination Orlando event, hosted by Sacred Heart. The tournament takes place at the AMF Sky Lanes in Orlando, Florida, over the course of three days from Friday, October 24, to Sunday, October 26.

After opening the season in the SWIBC I and II tournaments, the Wave returns to the more traditional tournament format this weekend. Day one features five sets of five Baker matches beginning at 8:25 a.m. Saturday sees five traditional games with the event culminating Sunday with three best-of-seven Baker matches. Competition on Saturday and Sunday begins at 7:25 a.m. each day.

Tourney Has Tulane Challenged by 23 Other Squads

The field runs 24 teams deep and will provide a challenging test for Tulane with 16 total ranked teams (including Tulane). Each of the top-seven teams and nine of the top 10 will be competing. Nine other Conference USA programs are in the tournament, including No. 1 Jacksonville State, No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Youngstown State, No. 5 Wichita State, No. 6 Arkansas State, No. 9 Louisiana Tech, the host No. 11 Sacred Heart, and No. 21 Valparaiso. The other ranked foes are No. 7 North Carolina A&T, No. 10 Maryville, No. 12 Duquesne, No. 14 Mount St. Mary’s, No. 16 UMES, and No. 18 UAB.

The Wave opened the season during the first weekend of the month in the SWIBC I and II tournaments, placing as the runner-up in both, falling short each time to only No. 9 Louisiana Tech. Mia Stolakis led the way in both events, earning All-Tournament Team honors in each one after a third-place result in the SWIBC I and a runner-up finish in the SWIBC II. Paige Matiasek and Juanelyz Solla both added top-10 finishes on day one with Sarah Rubi posting an eighth-place tally in the SWIBC II.

Full Schedule Ahead for the Wave

The Destination Orlando kicks off a stretch of three-straight weekend of competition for the No. 19 Green Wave. Next weekend Tulane heads to Houston, Texas, for the Track Kat Klash hosted by Sam Houston. The following weekend sees the Wave return to City View Lanes in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Bulldog Classic hosted by No. 9 Louisiana Tech.

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

