No. 19 Tulane Bowling Goes 4-0 to Open TRACK Kat Klash
The 19th-ranked Tulane University bowling team started the TRACK Kat Klash, hosted by Sam Houston, off strong with a 4-0 record on the first day of competition. The Green Wave toppled a pair of top-10 foes and totaled 4,555 pins to finish day one in fifth place at Emerald Lanes.
The Wave bowled five times Friday in the Baker match portion of qualifying. Tulane opened with four matches and finished the day with a bye in the fifth slot on the daily schedule, still bowling as the pins were counted toward the total, but the match was not accounted for in win-loss record. The Wave eclipsed 850 in every match but one today with three outings over 900, averaging 182.2 pins per game. Tulane was the only program in the 13-team field to go undefeated Friday.
The day opened with a match-up against Southern, an 828-757 victory for the Wave. Individual game scores were 185-177, 152-169, 139-135, 177-148, 175-128.
Topping Top-10 LA Tech
Next up was a test against No. 9 Louisiana Tech that Tulane passed, 991-915. The Wave won each of the five individual games, with the scores being 185-178, 213-212, 233-194, 182-162, 178-167.
Another Top-10 Win against #7 North Carolina
Another ranked foe followed with a contest against No. 7 North Carolina A&T, but again Tulane rose to the occasion with a 968-856 triumph over the Aggies. The Wave once more claimed all five individual games by scores of 180-129, 190-180, 223-184, 182-181, 193-182.
Tulane’s final head-to-head match of the day came against Jackson State, which resulted in an 861-853 win for the Wave. The games saw scores of 157-149, 178-194, 176-165, 157-185, 193-160.
For the bye, Tulane bowled a strong 907 to finish with its total score of 4,555. The Green Wave won 17 of the 20 individual head-to-head games bowled today.
Qualifying action continues Saturday with five team games. The Wave are set to bowl against Alabama State, No. 25 Oklahoma Christian, Texas Southern, Prairie View A&M, and No. 5 Wichita State.
