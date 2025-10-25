No. 19 Tulane Bowling Goes 4-1 on Day Two of Destination Orlando
On the second day of the Destination Orlando, hosted by Sacred Heart at the AMF Sky Lanes, in Orlando Florida, the No. 19 Tulane bowling team bowled five traditional matches with a 4-1 record and 4,674 total pins. The Wave remains in seventh place, holding a 6-4 record overall with 9,489 total pins at a 189.8 average per game for the weekend.
The first of the five traditional matches bowled today was against Emmanuel, a crisp 913-781 win for the Wave. Two more wins followed with a 967-885 margin over No. 21 Valparaiso and a 969-961 edging of Bryant. Tulane’s only loss of the day was against No. 2 Nebraska in match four by a margin of 974-888. The Green Wave ended the day on a good note, however, bouncing back with a 937-711 dispatching of Prairie View A&M.
On top of the team leaderboard is national No. 1 Jacksonville State, who is the only undefeated team remaining in the 24-team field. At 10-0, the Gamecocks have 10,451 total pins at an average of 209.0 per game.
Leading the way for the Wave today was Paige Matiasek, who totaled a 971 to place 23rd, averaging 194.20 per game. She bowled games of 221-192-184-171-203.
Sarah Rubi is 29th with a total of 962. With games of 217-187-208-187-163, she averaged 192.40 per game. Valeria Colon was the third Wave bowler to appear in all five matches, placing 32nd with a total score of 956. Averaging 191.20 per game, she posted scores of 166-212-221-173-184.
Mia Stolakis bowled four times, totaling 709 pins at an average of 177.25. She recorded games of 182-179-184-164. Emma Fetterman totaled 395 pins in her two outings, averaging 197.50 to sit at 120th. She had games of 193 and 202. Juanelyz Solla bowled twice, posting games of 197 and 172 for a total of 367, ranking 128th. She averaged 184.50 per game. Lyllian Smith also bowled two games with scores of 127 and 185. With a total of 312 and average of 156.00, she ranks 138th.
Tulane will bowl one more traditional match Sunday against No. 9 Louisiana Tech to begin the final day of competition. The match play playoff bracket will follow with each round being a best-of-seven baker match.
Courtesy of Tulane Athletics