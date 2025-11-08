No. 19 Tulane Bowling in Top 10 After Day One of Bulldog Classic
The 19th-ranked Tulane University bowling team went 2-3 during a challenging first day of the Bulldog Classic, hosted by No. 9 Louisiana Tech at City View Lanes. The Wave is ninth in the 16-team field with a pin total of 4,738 at an average of 189.5 per game.
Tulane bowled five sets of five Baker matches today with four coming against ranked foes. The first was against No. 3 Vanderbilt, a 1,148-934 win for the Commodores. Game scores were 211-234, 188-194, 171-233, 171-221, 193-266.
Up next was the lone unranked squad on Tulane’s Friday slate, Alabama State. The Wave secured a 943-935 triumph with scores of 138-214, 192-189, 201-130, 221-223, 191-179.
No. 1 Jacksonville State followed with the Gamecocks claiming a 1,112-959 win. Individual game scores were 199-228, 184-244, 187-209, 189-196, 200-235.
The Wave looked for a bounce back against No. 6 Arkansas State and did just that with a top-10 victory, 980-933. Game scores were 159-175, 174-198, 211-175, 198-166, 238-219. The 238 in the final game was Tulane’s highest score of the day.
Rounding out the opening day of competition was a tilt against No. 24 Oklahoma Christian, who won by a narrow margin of 924-922. Game scores were 210-161, 160-202, 180-185, 192-171, 180-205.
The Wave will bowl five traditional matches Saturday, beginning with two against Texas Southern. The day concludes with three crossplay matches against Southern, Prairie View A&M, and No. 11 Sacred Heart.