Tulane Green Wave On SI

No. 19 Tulane Bowling Notches Two Ranked Wins on First Day of Colonial Lanes Classic

Green Wave bowlers lose two out of five matches, but not by much.

Doug Joubert

Tulane bowling shows moxie in day 1 of their own tournament
Tulane bowling shows moxie in day 1 of their own tournament / Tulane Athletics

 During the first day of hosting the Colonial Lanes Classic, the 19th-ranked Tulane University bowling team went 3-2. The Wave is ninth in the 16-team field with a pin total of 4,989 at an average of 199.6 per game.

The Green Wave bowled five sets of five Baker matches today against four ranked teams. The first match was against the lone unranked team, Jackson State, a 1,109-1,005 exciting win for Tulane. The game scores were 188-193, 187-201, 219-216, 236-184, 279-211.

For match two Tulane was up against its first ranked opponent, No.8 Sam Houston. The Bearkats took a slight win 1,007-1,006 with scores of 246-207, 160-188, 194-279, 171-169, 235-164.

Next up for the Wave was No. 4 Youngstown State. The Green Wave clinched a big win 987-892 over the defending national champion. Game scores were 151-170, 182-157, 201-192, 238-170, 215-203.

No. 12 Duquesne was the opponent for the fourth match of the day. The Green Wave sealed a thrilling 915-912 win over the Dukes with game scores of 213-147, 163-202, 204-201, 154-177, 181-185.

Finishing out day one of the competition was a match against No. 6 Arkansas State. The Red Wolves won the contest 1,066-972 with game scores of 190-258, 184-201, 171-213, 202-215, 225-179.

The Wave will bowl five traditional matches tomorrow, beginning against No. 2 Nebraska and Southern University. Day two concludes with Tulane competing against Prairie View A&M, Florida A&M, and No. 3 Vanderbilt. The first match will start at 8:55 a.m. at Colonial Lanes in Harahan, Louisiana.

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/News