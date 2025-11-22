No. 19 Tulane Bowling Notches Two Ranked Wins on First Day of Colonial Lanes Classic
During the first day of hosting the Colonial Lanes Classic, the 19th-ranked Tulane University bowling team went 3-2. The Wave is ninth in the 16-team field with a pin total of 4,989 at an average of 199.6 per game.
The Green Wave bowled five sets of five Baker matches today against four ranked teams. The first match was against the lone unranked team, Jackson State, a 1,109-1,005 exciting win for Tulane. The game scores were 188-193, 187-201, 219-216, 236-184, 279-211.
For match two Tulane was up against its first ranked opponent, No.8 Sam Houston. The Bearkats took a slight win 1,007-1,006 with scores of 246-207, 160-188, 194-279, 171-169, 235-164.
Next up for the Wave was No. 4 Youngstown State. The Green Wave clinched a big win 987-892 over the defending national champion. Game scores were 151-170, 182-157, 201-192, 238-170, 215-203.
No. 12 Duquesne was the opponent for the fourth match of the day. The Green Wave sealed a thrilling 915-912 win over the Dukes with game scores of 213-147, 163-202, 204-201, 154-177, 181-185.
Finishing out day one of the competition was a match against No. 6 Arkansas State. The Red Wolves won the contest 1,066-972 with game scores of 190-258, 184-201, 171-213, 202-215, 225-179.
The Wave will bowl five traditional matches tomorrow, beginning against No. 2 Nebraska and Southern University. Day two concludes with Tulane competing against Prairie View A&M, Florida A&M, and No. 3 Vanderbilt. The first match will start at 8:55 a.m. at Colonial Lanes in Harahan, Louisiana.