No. 19 Tulane Bowling Places Seventh in Colonial Lanes Classic

Green Wave bowlers finished well on the last day of competition in Harahan

Doug Joubert

The 19th-ranked Green Wave bowling team secured two top-10 victories Sunday en route to a seventh-place result in the Colonial Lanes Classic. Tulane bested No. 8 Sam Houston and No. 4 Youngstown State with the lone loss coming to No. 7 North Carolina A&T at Colonial Lanes.

Tulane was seeded eighth in the 16-team field after the two qualifying days. The Wave’s opening match of bracket play was against the seventh seed Sam Houston. Tulane came out of the gates hot, notching three wins in a row by scores of 254-202, 254-202, 195-179. In game four, the Bearkats were poised to claim a win, but Tulane still had hope in the form of Mia Stolakis, the event’s MVP after yesterday’s performance. She needed to strike out on the 10th frame in order to salvage a tie, and the senior accomplished just that as her three-straight strikes notched the 216-216 draw. Sam Houston claimed the following game 220-202, but Tulane ultimately prevailed 199-139 in game six for the 4.5-1.5 triumph.

The Wave advanced to face NC A&T and started strong with a 237-189 win. The Aggies bounced back with wins of 209-172 and 228-181, but Tulane pulled level once more with a 224-204 win. The Aggies won 205-174 to take a 3-2 lead, but the Wave notched a 206-179 triumph to force game seven. The winner-take-all affair was a back-and-forth battle, but NC A&T prevailed by a slim 199-189 margin.

This set Tulane up with a rematch against Youngstown State, the defending national champion. Tulane bested the Penguins on day one of the tournament and looked to repeat the feat with wins of 200-195 and 204-166 to open the affair. Youngstown State responded with a 221-206 victory, but Tulane rebounded with a 219-191 win. The Wave finished the contest off in the following game by a score of 196-174 to secure a seventh-place finish.

Prior to the start of competition Sunday morning, Tulane recognized its two senior bowlers, Stolakis and Emma Fetterman. The fall slate of the schedule is now complete, and the Wave will get a winter reprieve before returning to action in January with the SWIBC V and VI tournaments. They will take place on January 17 and 18 in Plano, Texas.

