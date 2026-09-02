On SI Tulane Consorting with the Enemy: On SI Duke's Straine

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Each week, On SI Tulane visits with the guys from the dark side to find out what to expect from this week's opponent. On SI Duke's Hugh Straine joined us this week to give us a close-up view on the Blue Devils.

This is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. For the entire interview, go to our YouTube channel.

How has fall camp gone for Duke so far? Were there any surprises or were there any disappointments?

To me, I wouldn't say necessarily surprises or disappointments. I think the program as a whole came into training camp with so many questions because there were so many key departures at so many positions on the field. So it was tough to really feel sure in many positions on the roster.

In terms of surprises, I personally was a little surprised just how much of a battle the quarterback battle was. Walker Eget, San Jose State transfer, six year guy ultimately won the job, which was expected. And with his health and getting an actual waiver from the NCAA to compete this season, that was somewhat in limbo for a little bit for a little while, but he got that waiver in February. Eget underwent extensive surgery on his right knee to help reinforce his leg and prevent any future ACL tears, which are part of his injury past.

I was surprised, not necessarily how long the battle went on, but just how much of a battle it seemed to be, at least from the outside perspective. I thought when he was cleared to play for Duke this season, he was clearly the starter. But Dan Mahan, the redshirt freshman, provided a little bit of a challenge and seemed to make a lot of growth throughout the spring and fall.

He was out in the spring. So I was personally a little surprised with the quarterback battle. The outcome was what I think most people expected.

What are some of the other bigger or biggest changes that we can see for the Duke Blue Devils in 2026?

Well, to me, the biggest hit Duke took this offseason, obviously, besides quarterback losing Darian Mensah, was at the wide receiver position.

Duke lost its top three receivers from a season ago. Cooper Barcate, Duke's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2014, transferred to Miami along with Mensah at the last second. Que'Sean Brown transferred to Virginia Tech. Samir Hagans was out of eligibility. So Duke is entering the year basically as one big question mark at the wide receiver spots.

They brought in Penn transfer Jared Richardson, who seems to be generally expected to take over those wide receiver one duties was highly productive. Over four years with Penn, almost 200 catches, over 2,500 receiving yards, almost 30 touchdowns.

Brought in Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas, who's five foot nine, but really fast, I expect to be more of a deep threat. And then they got a ton of young guys at the receiver spot, returners who are going to be seemingly battling for time on the field.

Duke has an outstanding runner in Nate Sheppard.

Getting Shepard back was obviously a massive, massive deal. One of the best running backs in the ACC last season.

I think he might be the best running back in the country who no one's talking about right now. He took over the role kind of (the main back) at that midseason point, the workhorse role. I think (you're going to see) a full season of being not really just the focal point of the rushing attack, but maybe the focal point of the entire offense.

I think he's got a crazy high ceiling behind the Duke offensive line that I think is going to be one of the better in the ACC. But I expect the offense to run fairly around him at least early as these new offensive pieces sort of gel.

What are some of the strengths that you feel Duke will have going into the game in the season opener against Tulane?

Well, (head coach) Manny Diaz has sort of echoed that he wants to get back to 2024 form with this Duke defense, which was arguably the best unit in the ACC. I think it starts with the front seven. Duke's linebacker duo, Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr. starting, I think might end up being the best linebacker duo in the ACC by the end of the year.

Mergott's one of the best linebackers for sure. Morris missed a lot of the year in 2025 with injury, but (they're) a great, great tandem.

What is something that might surprise Tulane fans about Duke this year that that's going to catch them off guard?

I'm just really excited to see how quickly (quarterback) Walker Eget translates to the ACC with O.C. Jonathan Brewer, kind of that air raid scheme seems to work with Duke a lot. Eget's got a really big arm, threw for over 5000 yards in two seasons as San Jose State's starter, 30 touchdowns, did have 19 interceptions, which are somewhat worrisome. But if he's healthy with that big arm, with a big 6' 2" target in Richardson with a deep threat in Nicholas with all the young guys, I think if he can adjust to the ACC rather quickly, I think Duke could still have a very, very potent passing attack.

If you're going to give a pick, what would you do and why? (Duke is a 9.5-point favorite)



Would I pick Duke by over a touchdown? Maybe not, but I do think at home Duke's going to get it done, really just because of the defense that I'm super high on. I think it can be expected that Duke maybe has some offensive struggles early on. Again, just with those new pieces, it's their very first time on the field together.

But just for that defense, I think Duke is going to do a great job of pressuring the quarterback. I think Bryce Davis will kind of lead there. And the Duke secondary shows a lot of promise. It's very, very deep.

So I think it's going to be a game led by Duke's defense. But I think Duke is going to control it on that and keep its offense on the field and allow it to operate without a ton of pressure.

So I'll take Duke at home in week one over Tulane. But I'm not sure if by as many as a touchdown. I'll go 20 to 16.