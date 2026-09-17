On SI Tulane Picks for Kansas State

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Fresh off of a win, Tulane will look to keep a 1-0 mindset as they head to Manhattan to face the Wildcats.

While we’ve looked extensively into Kansas State , we’ll have to wait until Saturday to see the results of TU’s toughest matchup yet.

Tulane is currently 20.5 point dogs , so it’ll be an uphill battle, but let’s see how they stack up.

Colin Cummings’ Pick

Tulane is currently on an upward trend, and I definitely see that trend continuing.

Kadin Semonza showed flashes against Duke, and then he proved himself last week against South Alabama, after leading a game-winning drive that ended in a beautiful back shoulder touchdown to LSU transfer Destyn “Fat” Hill.

Another transfer in Jaylin Lucas became Yulman Stadium’s first ever 200-yard rusher, and was half the entire team’s offense. Lucas gave much of that credit to his offensive line, which has seen drastically improved play since the start of Fall.

It’s a promising look for this Wave offense, but they’ll be facing a team that hasn’t allowed a touchdown all year, and has held their two opponents to 288-yards combined. It’s also worth mentioning that the Wildcats’ opponents were Nicholls and Washington State.

Regardless, Semonza will need to be on his A-game if he wishes to succeed in the passing attack, and head coach Will Hall should continue to feed Jaylin Lucas because of his dynamic ability and blazing speed.

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, the defensive line must get home. The Tulane defense has only gotten to the quarterback one time, and it was against the Jags last week.

While the defensive line focuses on getting home, the TU linebackers must keep their eye on the QB, because Kansas State’s Avery Johnson can take off.

Johnson won’t be the only person to worry about either, as the loaded running attack of Kansas State includes Rodney Fields Jr. and returning RB Joe Jackson.

Tulane will need to clean up its tackling issues that coach Hall has emphasized this past week if they want to leave Manhattan with a win.

The front seven will have their hands full with the running attack, while the secondary will have to deal with the tall, physical wide receivers. A duo of 6’3 targets in Jaron Tibbs and Josh Manning will be difficult to matchup with given their size and reach.

While I have confidence in the offense and in the secondary, I believe that this running attack will simply be too much for the Wave defense, but the offense will find a rhythm and maintain striking distance with the Wildcats.

Ultimately, however, Tulane will find themselves with their second loss of the season as they look to the Golden Eagles next week.

Kansas State - 35 Tulane - 27

Doug Joubert’s Pick

The Green Wave made strides in their game on Saturday against a good South Alabama team.

The offense settled in and found a rhythm, thanks to the legs of Jaylin Lucas and the head of QB Kadin Semonza. Just in case you were doing an impression of Sleeping Beauty since last Friday, Lucas became the first running back to top the double-century mark in Yulman Stadium, with one of his efforts and 80-yard sprint for his one touchdown that left everyone in the dust. The junior quarterback was an efficient 14-of-22 passing for 212-yards, having some moments of brilliance, such as the back shoulder pass to Fat Hill for Semonza's lone touchdown pass.

The Wave had an even-Stephen kind of night, racking up the aforementioned 212 yards passing to go along with 212-yards rushing, led by Lucas' 214.

We saw the offensive line jell as the game wore on: good news for an offense that failed to find a rhythm for the first five-and-a-half quarters of its 2026 life. They put things together in this game in Yulman, only allowing one sack while providing Semonza with time to hook up with his receivers (Hill and Kadin's brother Cash in particular) on deep routes.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side, Tulane had a hard time containing South Alabama quarterback Bishop Davenport. The Jaguars QB was 22-of-32 for 296-yards and two passing touchdowns. He also averaged 5.6 yards per carry on 9-rushes.

The Kansas State quarterback is better than Davenport. Avery Johnson is a dual threat in an offense that attacks the short routes quickly with Johnson showing his speed and agility. He has completed 67% of his 55-passes for 391-yards while averaging 8.4-yards on his 12-carries.

K-State has clobbered both of their opponents to open the season, but unlike Tulane, neither of the teams the Wildcat played were something to write home about if you're supposed to be a Big-12 team: Nicholls out of the FCS, who the Cats and Washington State, who has lost both their games this season. Truth be told, Tulane is going to be the first real challenge for Kansas State this year, with their Big-12 opener coming up next weekend at Cincinnati.

Some important factors for me that I think might be overlooked by some: - A big deal is being made about the last time these two teams met in Manhattan. The Green Wave won, 17-10 when the Wildcats head coach, Chris Klieman decided to punt with a little over two minutes to go in the game and K-State down by that touchdown. Current Kansas State head coach Collin Klein was the offensive coordinator of that team. He still thinks about that decision that he didn't get to make as the OC. - K-State has their conference opening game next week on the road. It'll be the Wildcats' first road game of the season under their new coach, Klein, and their first Big-12 matchup with him at the helm.

Tulane's offense is going to be fine, if the offensive line continues to jell. If they do their job, K-State is in for a big surprise from Semonza, Lucas, Hill, and company.

It's the Green Wave defense that is giving me concern. Though they didn't give up the 100-yard rusher like they did against Duke, they did allow 478-total yards in the USA contest, 182 of which was on the ground. This week, another mobile quarterback, but a better one. And then there's Chris Rodgers. The star senior linebacker is going to be out for awhile with what sources tell me is a foot injury.

Oddsmakers installed Kansas State a 20.5-point favorite in this game, which I found a little much. Remember, these are the same oddsmakers who made Duke a 7-point favorite against Tulane, and the Green Wave a 7-point fave versus South Alabama. Wrong on both accounts.

20-and-a-half points are too many, especially since Tulane has been tested and K-State has not, but I do not see the Green Wave winning this one.

Kansas State - 32 Tulane - 21