On SI Tulane Picks: TU vs USF
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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule
Opponent
Time/Date
Result
Score
Record
at Duke
2:30PM, 9/5
L
17-3
0-1
Sou Alabama
6PM, 9/12
W
28-24
1-1
@ K-State
11AM, 9/19
L
31-20
1-2
Sou Miss
6PM, 9/26
W
24-21
2-2
OPEN
10/3
--
--
--
@ Army
11AM, 10/10
L
20-17
2-3 (0-1)
Memphis
6:30PM, 10/16
W
31-17
3-3 (1-1)
UTSA
TBD, 10/24
L
42-19
3-4 (1-2)
@ Charlotte
6PM, 10/30
W
38-31 OT
4-4 (2-2)
Tulsa
11AM, 11/7
L
60-10
4-5 (2-3)
@ Rice
3:30PM, 11/14
W
20-17
5-5 (3-3)
Nor Texas
11AM, 11/21
W
28-24
6-5 (4-3)
@ Sou Fla
2:30PM, 11/27
Bowl Game
????
On Saturday afternoon in Tampa, the Tulane football team plays its final regular season game of 2026 as the Green Wave tangle with pre-season favorite South Florida at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Both teams come into the season 6-5 overall, but the Green Wave is 4-3 in American Conference play, while the Bulls are 2-5. Though the chances are smaller than slim, the Tulane football team actually still has a mathematical chance of still making the league championship game.
On SI Tulane Picks Tulane-South Florida
We have been wrong three weeks straight. The last pick on which we were correct was Tulane-Charlotte. We swung and missed on Tulsa, Rice, and North Texas. So, who's to say we'll get it right this time around, but hey, if at first you don't succeed, right?
For the first time this season, the Green Wave has won two games in a row. Until this past Saturday's victory over UNT, Tulane had alternated wins and losses each weekend, not losing two straight, but not winning two straight either. Then, a victory at Rice and a win at home over North Texas, the latter of which Tulane has never lost to. Can the Wave string together a three-win streak?
Why not?
We're not going to say South Florida is in upheaval, but their new head coach did fire his offensive coordinator after Saturday's 14-point performance against Florida Atlantic.
They have two different quarterbacks who have contributed, one spending a year at Florida State then LSU and the other also starting off at Florida State before heading to Mississippi State.
Their defense is tops in the American in point allowed, averaging just a tad over 20 per contest, but during this 3-game losing streak the Bulls are on, the South Florida D gave up 52 to Memphis and 35 to FAU last week.
Though also 6-5 on the season, it seems like these two teams are moving in opposite directions.
Tulane is not just on a two-game win streak, things seem to be jelling at just the right time for the Green Wave. Meanwhile, South Florida has that pesky three-game losing streak to deal with. Lose again, and the Bulls have polar opposite beginnings and endings to their season, winning four straight to open the year while doing the reverse at its end.
USF was installed as a 6.5-point favorite over Tulane earlier this week. That was hard to believe, after seeing the direction of both teams in the last month and the changes in Tampa. We hope we can get this one right this week.
Tulane 28
South Florida 21
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.