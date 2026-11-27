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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 W 38-31 OT 4-4 (2-2) Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 L 60-10 4-5 (2-3) @ Rice 3:30PM, 11/14 W 20-17 5-5 (3-3) Nor Texas 11AM, 11/21 W 28-24 6-5 (4-3) @ Sou Fla 2:30PM, 11/27 Bowl Game ????

On Saturday afternoon in Tampa, the Tulane football team plays its final regular season game of 2026 as the Green Wave tangle with pre-season favorite South Florida at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Both teams come into the season 6-5 overall, but the Green Wave is 4-3 in American Conference play, while the Bulls are 2-5. Though the chances are smaller than slim, the Tulane football team actually still has a mathematical chance of still making the league championship game.

On SI Tulane Picks Tulane-South Florida

We have been wrong three weeks straight. The last pick on which we were correct was Tulane-Charlotte. We swung and missed on Tulsa, Rice, and North Texas. So, who's to say we'll get it right this time around, but hey, if at first you don't succeed, right?

For the first time this season, the Green Wave has won two games in a row. Until this past Saturday's victory over UNT, Tulane had alternated wins and losses each weekend, not losing two straight, but not winning two straight either. Then, a victory at Rice and a win at home over North Texas, the latter of which Tulane has never lost to. Can the Wave string together a three-win streak?

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Why not?

We're not going to say South Florida is in upheaval, but their new head coach did fire his offensive coordinator after Saturday's 14-point performance against Florida Atlantic.

They have two different quarterbacks who have contributed, one spending a year at Florida State then LSU and the other also starting off at Florida State before heading to Mississippi State.

Their defense is tops in the American in point allowed, averaging just a tad over 20 per contest, but during this 3-game losing streak the Bulls are on, the South Florida D gave up 52 to Memphis and 35 to FAU last week.

Though also 6-5 on the season, it seems like these two teams are moving in opposite directions.

Tulane is not just on a two-game win streak, things seem to be jelling at just the right time for the Green Wave. Meanwhile, South Florida has that pesky three-game losing streak to deal with. Lose again, and the Bulls have polar opposite beginnings and endings to their season, winning four straight to open the year while doing the reverse at its end.

USF was installed as a 6.5-point favorite over Tulane earlier this week. That was hard to believe, after seeing the direction of both teams in the last month and the changes in Tampa. We hope we can get this one right this week.

Tulane 28

South Florida 21