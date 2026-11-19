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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 W 38-31 OT 4-4 (2-2) Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 L 60-10 4-5 (2-3) @ Rice 3:30PM, 11/14 W 20-17 5-5 (3-3) Nor Texas 11AM, 11/21 @ Sou Fla 2:30PM, 11/27

The Tulane football team closes its 2026 home season with a morning kickoff versus North Texas, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. CT in Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are 5-5 on the year, 3-3 in the American. UNT is 7-3 overall, 5-1 in league play. The Mean Green were an early week 6.5-point favorite, but have slipped slightly to a 6-point betting favorite over the Wave. Here is the On SI Tulane pick for the game.

Lots Riding on This One

Believe it or not, Tulane still has a shot at the American Conference championship game.

Though two games behind the three league-leading teams, Memphis, North Texas, and UTSA, the Green Wave can make it to the trophy contest if

- they beat UNT this weekend,

- take a W at South Florida next weekend,

- and if Memphis and North Texas lose both weekends.

That would knot up the Wave, Memphis, and UNT, giving Tulane the tie-breaker since the Green Wave would have beaten them both. Tulane would be on the road to the Alamodome to take on UTSA for the Conference Championship on Saturday, December 5, making it the Wave's 5th consecutive American trophy game.

Will that happen? Let's take a look.

Scouting the Mean Green

People have said North Texas has circled this game on their calendar since losing to the Green Wave in the championship game last year at Yulman. We doubt that.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When former head coach Eric Morris departed for Oklahoma State he took along a large portion of the coaching staff and roster, prompting new head coach Neal Brown to overhaul North Texas with roughly 70 newcomers and dozens of transfer portal additions. Very few, if any, of these Mean Green even made the trip to New Orleans last year.

There are quarterback issues galore for North Texas. Starter Tayven Jackson has a bum shoulder and will miss the final two games of the season. His backup, Chaston Ditta is also on the sidelines, where he has been since October when, according to sources, he got his foot stepped on in practice. Though not officially disclosed what the injury might be, Ditta is not expected to get any playing time Saturday.



That leaves sophomore QB Chris Jimerson Jr to man the helm. Known more for running the option, not the bread and butter for the Mean Green, Jimerson has seen action in six of the ten UNT games this year. His most extensive action was when he filled in for Jackson when he was hurt against UTSA last weekend. Jimerson was 7-of-12 for 70-yards passing, but showed promise running the ball, picking up 124-yards on 26-carries and scoring a touchdown in the Mean Green's 35-16 loss to the Roadrunners.



In that loss in the Alamodome last weekend, UNT was susceptible to the run, giving up 241-yards on the ground to UTSA.



The Mean Green like to run the ball, with Jahiem White leading the way. The diminutive running back, 5' 7", 190-pounds, has rushed for 1,218-yards on 176-attempts, averaging 6.9-yards per carry, while crossing the goal line 16-times. His longest run was for 84-yards.

On SI Tulane Picks the Game

Therein lies the rub. Tulane has given up large chunks of yardage to rushers this year: Duke's Nate Sheppard, Kansas State's Avery Johnson, Army's Cale Hellums, Memphis' Jaylin Carter, UTSA rusher Will Henderson III, and Charlotte's Henry Rutledge. All have cleared the century mark against this Tulane defense.

Though UNT gives up big rushing yardage, the Green Wave have yet to have a consistent run attack, only showing glimmers here and there with Jaylin Lucas and Mo Turner hitting 200 or more yards in each of their individual performances. Since then, Johnnie Daniels gained 104-yards versus UTSA, was just a yard shy of 100 at Charlotte, and Turner got 90-yards in last week's win over Rice.

This feels like it will turn out to be a game decided on the ground. If that is true, even with a young quarterback who is known more for running the option, and an almost complete turnover of athletes, and a team that struggled in San Antonio last week, we don't feel like this is a game Tulane can win in the trenches.

North Texas 34

Tulane 21