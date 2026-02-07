One Week Out from the Season Opener, Tulane's Jay Uhlman Shares His Take
The Tulane baseball team is counting down the days until its season opener. The Green Wave open the year with a three-game set against Loyola-Marymount in Los Angeles on Friday the 13th.
The Wave has been picked to finish 4th in the American Conference in preseason polling of the AAC coaches.
We caught up with TU coach Jay Uhlman this past week to get his take on where his squad stands, how he's feeling going into the opening game, and who he sees right now as his possible closer.
You can see this video with Uhlman on how things are looking one week out on our YouTube channel. There are more videos to watch there including the new baseball roster additions along with returners, and our exclusive interview with new Tulane football coach Will Hall after the closing of the transfer portal.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.