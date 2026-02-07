One Week Out from the Season Opener, Tulane's Jay Uhlman Shares His Take

The Tulane baseball team is counting down the days until its season opener. The Green Wave open the year with a three-game set against Loyola-Marymount in Los Angeles on Friday the 13th.

The Wave has been picked to finish 4th in the American Conference in preseason polling of the AAC coaches.

We caught up with TU coach Jay Uhlman this past week to get his take on where his squad stands, how he's feeling going into the opening game, and who he sees right now as his possible closer.

You can see this video with Uhlman on how things are looking one week out on our YouTube channel. There are more videos to watch there including the new baseball roster additions along with returners, and our exclusive interview with new Tulane football coach Will Hall after the closing of the transfer portal. Check out our YouTube channel here and subscribe.