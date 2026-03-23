Pair of TU Sluggerbirds Honored by the American

The Tulane baseball team (13-12, 2-1 American), after winning the conference series over Memphis and putting up a 4-1 record last week, saw a pair of players named to the American Conference’s Weekly Honor Roll, the league office announced this afternoon.

Wachs Feted by the American, Again

Jason Wachs, a sophomore outfielder from Pembroke Pines, Florida, helped lead the Tulane offense on the week as he hit .400 with eight runs scored, a pair of doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 total bases. He also walked seven times, had an on-base percentage of .609, a slugging percentage of .867 while driving in four runs. Wachs leads the team and is placed seventh in the conference in RBIs (27). He also leads the conference in doubles (10). His .341 batting average is the best on the squad while his 17 walks rank second.

Abbadessa Honored

Jude Abbadessa, a graduate student from Endicott, New York, aided the pitching staff to four wins on the week as he went 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings in two appearances out of the bullpen. He faced 28 batters, allowed just one run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

This is the second time that Wachs has been honored by the conference in his career (Honor Roll - 5/12/25). This is the first time Abbadessa has been selected in his Tulane career. Overall, this is the fourth and fifth times that Tulane baseball has been honored weekly by the conference this season. The team has now been recognized by the conference 14 times the last two seasons.

2026 Tulane American Conference Weekly Awards

Tanner Chun – Weekly Honor Roll – Feb. 23, 2026

Jack Frankel – Weekly Honor Roll – Feb. 23, 2026

Trey Cehajic – Pitcher of the Week – March 2, 2026

Jason Wachs – Weekly Honor Roll – March 23, 2026

Jude Abbadessa – Weekly Honor Roll – March 23, 2026

Next, Tulane wraps up the current nine-game homestand taking on Grambling on Wednesday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m. on Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. The team then plays a road conference series against UAB (14-10, 1-2 American) from March 27 – 29 in Birmingham, Alabama at Young Memorial Field. Games times are 5:30 p.m.,2 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics