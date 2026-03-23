Pair of TU Sluggerbirds Honored by the American
The Tulane baseball team (13-12, 2-1 American), after winning the conference series over Memphis and putting up a 4-1 record last week, saw a pair of players named to the American Conference’s Weekly Honor Roll, the league office announced this afternoon.
Wachs Feted by the American, Again
Jason Wachs, a sophomore outfielder from Pembroke Pines, Florida, helped lead the Tulane offense on the week as he hit .400 with eight runs scored, a pair of doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 total bases. He also walked seven times, had an on-base percentage of .609, a slugging percentage of .867 while driving in four runs. Wachs leads the team and is placed seventh in the conference in RBIs (27). He also leads the conference in doubles (10). His .341 batting average is the best on the squad while his 17 walks rank second.
Abbadessa Honored
Jude Abbadessa, a graduate student from Endicott, New York, aided the pitching staff to four wins on the week as he went 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings in two appearances out of the bullpen. He faced 28 batters, allowed just one run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
This is the second time that Wachs has been honored by the conference in his career (Honor Roll - 5/12/25). This is the first time Abbadessa has been selected in his Tulane career. Overall, this is the fourth and fifth times that Tulane baseball has been honored weekly by the conference this season. The team has now been recognized by the conference 14 times the last two seasons.
2026 Tulane American Conference Weekly Awards
Tanner Chun – Weekly Honor Roll – Feb. 23, 2026
Jack Frankel – Weekly Honor Roll – Feb. 23, 2026
Trey Cehajic – Pitcher of the Week – March 2, 2026
Jason Wachs – Weekly Honor Roll – March 23, 2026
Jude Abbadessa – Weekly Honor Roll – March 23, 2026
Next, Tulane wraps up the current nine-game homestand taking on Grambling on Wednesday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m. on Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. The team then plays a road conference series against UAB (14-10, 1-2 American) from March 27 – 29 in Birmingham, Alabama at Young Memorial Field. Games times are 5:30 p.m.,2 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.