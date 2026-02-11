Pair of Tulane Bowlers Representing in Qatar Championship
Tulane bowlers Juanelyz Solla and Valeria Colon will compete this week in the 14th International Friendship Youth Bowling Championship in Doha, Qatar. The annual friendly event is hosted by the Qatar Bowling Federation (QBF) with competition beginning Wednesday, February 11.
The QBF extends invitations to different nations each year to participate. This year’s invitees are Czechia, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden, all of whom will compete alongside the host nation of Qatar. With Puerto Rico’s invite and acceptance, the Green Wave tandem of Solla and Colon will represent their country as half of Puerto Rico’s contingent of four bowlers.
Qatar Bowling Championship Format
The event consists of four events. After Tuesday's practice rounds, action starts Wednesday with boys and girls singles. Thursday will feature doubles play, and Friday will be the team portion of the competition. The final day of the event is Saturday, February 14, which is the Masters Finals. On the girls side, the top six in all events standings plus the two best from each country (18 total) will qualify for and compete in the Masters Finals. This consists of six games with 50 percent of pinfalls from all events carried forward. The field is trimmed to the top eight for the knockout elimination rounds until a champion is crowned.
After competing in Doha, Solla and Colon will rejoin the No. 17 Tulane squad for The National Bowling Association’s TNBA Open in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The event begins in two weekends and runs from Friday, February 27, to Sunday, March 1.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
